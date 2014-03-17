(Adds further quotes)
MOSCOW, March 17 Russia proposed on Monday
creating an international "support group" to mediate in the
Ukraine crisis but outlined terms that Kiev said were absolutely
unacceptable and the West is unlikely to welcome.
In response to Western calls for what it terms a "contact
group", Russia's Foreign Ministry suggested the "support group"
could push for Ukraine to recognise the outcome of a referendum
in which the Crimea region voted to join Russia.
The ministry also said the support group should urge Kiev to
implement parts of a peace deal concluded by President Viktor
Yanukovich and his opponents on Feb. 21, hours before he fled
Kiev and one day before he was removed from power by parliament.
Moscow's initiative may be intended mainly to answer
criticism abroad that it has not engaged sufficiently in
diplomatic efforts to resolve the crisis in Ukraine. It did not
explain the significance of the different term used.
Within hours Kiev criticised the suggestion.
"The statement of the Russian Foreign Ministry looks like an
ultimatum," Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Yevhen
Perebynis told the Interfax Ukraine news agency. "The position
as set out is absolutely unacceptable for the Ukrainian side."
Both the United States and the European Union have imposed
sanctions on Russians and Ukrainians seen as responsible for
Russian forces' seizure of control in Crimea, where Russia's
Black Sea Fleet has a base.
The statement did not say who might take part in the group,
but said it should urge Ukraine to adopt a new constitution
setting out broad powers for the country's regions and require
Ukraine to uphold military and political neutrality.
This would imply greater power for Russian-speaking regions
in the east and southeast of Ukraine, a move already promised by
the Ukrainian authorities, and could be seen by Moscow as a way
to prevent Ukraine joining the NATO defence alliance.
The Feb. 21 deal called for an investigation into violence
in which dozens of people were killed during anti-government
protests. The violence followed harsh police intervention but
Moscow blames it on radical groups among the protesters and says
the new leadership in Kiev has not investigated properly.
