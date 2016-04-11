* Finance minister interfaces with IMF on loans
* Groysman's nomination is decided by parliament
* Yatseniuk stepping down after months of infighting
By Natalia Zinets and Pavel Polityuk
KIEV, April 11 Ukraine's likely new prime
minister Volodymyr Groysman said on Monday that coalition
members were assembling a reform-minded cabinet to root out
corruption and cronyism, but it was not yet settled who would
take the crucial post of finance minister.
Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk, who has headed the
government since the heady days of the 2014 pro-Europe "Maidan"
uprising, tendered his resignation on Sunday culminating months
of infighting.
That has delayed disbursement of billions of dollars in aid
from the International Monetary Fund and Western backers as the
economy continues to be weighed down by war with Russian-backed
rebels in the east.
The two largest parties - President Petro Poroshenko's BPP
and Yatseniuk's People's Front - are expected to announce a new
coalition agreement in the coming days with a rebooted
government, headed by Groysman, a long-standing ally of
Poroshenko.
The two parties are under pressure to end the deadlock and
avert snap parliamentary elections. But with only a slender
majority in parliament the new alliance may struggle to pass
reform laws as populist former coalition allies have vowed to
vote against IMF-backed austerity measures.
In Brussels, the head of the Council of Europe, a 47-member
body which acts in an advisory role to the EU, said Ukraine had
become "very volatile" since Yatseniuk resigned.
"It is urgent that they establish a new government and even
more urgent that they speed up the reform process," Thorbjoern
Jagland told reporters.
Groysman said he would be willing to lead a government
committed to rooting out corruption and sleaze that critics say
undermine any reform drive in Ukraine.
But it was not clear if Finance Minister Natalia Yaresko, a
U.S.-born technocrat who is respected in Washington, would keep
her job - a lynchpin position given Ukraine's strategic dealings
with the IMF and other Western backers.
U.S. Vice President Joe Biden raised the issue of continuing
economic reforms when he spoke to Yatseniuk on Sunday.
"The leaders agreed these changes must be irreversible and
that continued progress is critical to securing a prosperous
future for the people Ukraine," the White House said in a
statement.
"The leaders also agreed on the importance of assembling a
new Cabinet committed to implementing needed reforms, in
particular those recommended by the International Monetary Fund
and European Union," it said.
"If the coalition suggest I head the government, I would
need the new government to have a core of people who have proved
in recent times they lack political bias, are clean, and able to
carry out reforms," Groysman told journalists on Monday.
Groysman's nomination and proposed government will have to
be approved by a majority in parliament. But his appointment as
prime minister would be a disappointment to some reformists, who
say this would consolidate power in the hands of Poroshenko -
with whom he is very close - and his inner circle.
"I'm not going to vote for Groysman (to be prime minister),
because I don't believe in his skills as a reformer ... and he's
too close to the president. There is a permanent risk of some
conspiracy," BPP lawmaker Serhiy Leshchenko said on channel
Hromadske.
Former Slovak finance minister Ivan Miklos, currently an
adviser to Finance Minister Yaresko, was reported to be in line
to replace her - something that might have assured reformists
and Ukraine's allies that a technocrat would remain in charge of
the country's war-torn finances.
But a source in the Ukrainian parliament said Miklos would
remain only as an adviser.
Groysman appeared to backtrack on earlier statements where
he said Miklos would have a place in the cabinet. "There are a
number of what I see as highly qualified candidates and I am
insisting that all should be considered."
Lawmakers said a new coalition agreement was likely to be
announced in the coming days.
