* Coalition parties met to discuss speaker's nomination
* Parties to negotiate new coalition agreement
* Groysman says to honour commitments to IMF, EU
* Says wants ex Slovak finance minister in the government
(Adds quotes, details, background throughout)
By Pavel Polityuk and Natalia Zinets
KIEV, March 24 Ukraine's parliamentary speaker
emerged on Thursday as the frontrunner to replace the unpopular
Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk, signalling a breakthrough in a
political crisis that has lasted months.
Current and former members of the ruling coalition met to
discuss nominating Volodymyr Groysman, a 38-year-old former
mayor and ally of President Petro Poroshenko, but stressed the
appointment could only work if parties can agree on a new
coalition deal.
Support for Yatseniuk's Western-backed government has
plunged since he took power after the 2013/2014 Maidan protests
and his government has been hanging by a thread since three
parties quit the coalition, the first in September.
Coalition infighting and corruption scandals have stymied
reforms demanded by Kiev's Western backers and derailed
negotiations for a new $1.7 billion loan from the International
Monetary Fund needed to prop up the war-torn economy.
Groysman might be a good compromise candidate to balance
competing factional interests. But he would still need to
convince the United States, the European Union and the IMF, all
increasingly frustrated with Kiev, that Ukraine would honour its
international commitments.
"I believe that all commitments ... regarding implementing
the IMF programme, issues relating to EU association, regarding
the free trade zone with the European Union, must be carried out
by Ukraine seamlessly," he told a news conference.
"This is a question of our reputation."
Groysman said he would invite former Slovak Finance Minister
Ivan Miklos, currently an adviser to the finance minister, to
join his cabinet, but did not specify for which post.
Groysman's appointment is not a shoe-in, even assuming
Yatseniuk will finally bow to calls to resign, and it is likely
to come only after days or weeks of fractious talks between
parties.
"I am sure that if we do not resolve the political crisis,
the only way out of the crisis will be via snap parliamentary
elections," Yuriy Lutsenko, a senior lawmaker in Poroshenko's
party, told reporters.
Technocrat Finance Minister Natalia Yaresko, a foreign-born
former fund manager, had also been considered as a candidate.
While championed by Washington as a reformer, lawmakers said she
lacked support in parliament.
Groysman is seen as a talented orator who has grown in
confidence as speaker - a role that requires a calm authority to
manage the bickering and all-out brawls that periodically
interrupt sessions in Ukraine's parliament.
"Groysman is able to find a compromise with all politicians.
Groysman knows every deputy - he knows their desires, interests
and foibles," Serhiy Leshchenko, a lawmaker from Poroshenko's
party, said in an interview with Ukrainian news site Liga.
"Groysman knows how to use these instruments to reach
agreement with different groups of deputies."
(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Natlalia Zinets, Alessandra
Prentice and Alexei Kalmykov; Writing by Matthias Williams;
Editing by Robin Pomeroy)