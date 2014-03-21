(Repeats Thursday story without change)
By Dmitry Zhdannikov
NEW YORK, March 21 The most startling part of
Washington's sanctions on Russian businessmen loyal to President
Vladimir Putin may be a single sentence that contains an
explosive allegation: that Putin himself profits from the
world's No. 4 oil trading company, Gunvor.
Among the people the United States sanctioned on Thursday as
part of its drive to put pressure on Russia for its intervention
in Ukraine was businessman Gennady Timchenko, a long-time
acquaintance of Putin and, until this week, co-owner of
Geneva-based Gunvor, which trades nearly 3 percent of the
world's oil.
In announcing the sanctions, the Treasury Department went a
step further, adding a single sentence that hits squarely at one
of the most controversial topics that Putin has faced in 13
years as the Kremlin ruler and head of the government.
"Timchenko activities in the energy sector have been
directly linked to Putin. Putin has investments in Gunvor and
may have access to Gunvor funds," the statement said. (Treasury
announcement: r.reuters.com/baq77v)
The U.S. Treasury Department declined further comment on
what information it has about Putin's investments in Gunvor and
how exactly he could have access to Gunvor's funds.
It provoked a quick and furious response. Gunvor said the
statement was "outrageous" and "blatantly false."
"Gunvor categorically denies that Vladimir Putin has or has
ever had any ownership or that he is a beneficiary of our
business directly or indirectly," Gunvor said.
Gunvor has repeatedly said that Timchenko and Chief
Executive Officer Torbjorn Tornqvist had equal stakes each of
around 45 percent and the remaining 10 percent was owned by the
staff.
Timchenko has repeatedly denied that Putin helped him create
his vast business empire, yet because of his long and close
relationship with Putin speculation has persisted.
Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov called the sanctions
"unacceptable" and said the Kremlin was studying the impact of
the inclusion of Timchenko on the list.
He did not comment on the allegations that Putin has
investments in Gunvor.
Later in the day a Treasury official clarified that
Timchenko's designation would not affect Gunvor since Timchenko
owned less than 50 percent.
At the same time, Gunvor announced that Timchenko had sold
his share to Tornqvist on Wednesday, a day earlier. Tornqvist
now owns 87 percent, while 13 percent belongs to the employees.
Still, the growing concern among analysts is that the
accusation, and the direct blow at Putin's closest allies, may
provoke an even more dramatic response from Moscow - potentially
even using its vast energy supplies as a weapon against the
West.
Putin said this month he believed the West "crossed the
line" in Ukraine after leaked audio recordings have shown U.S.
diplomats discussing how to oust Kremlin-backed Ukrainian
President Viktor Yanukovich and which pro-Western politicians
should form the new government.
Russia responded on Thursday by sanctioning several U.S.
politicians but analysts said more will likely follow after U.S.
accusations about Putin's personal enrichment.
"We expect asymmetrical moves by Moscow in coming days,"
said think-tank and risk consultants Eurasia group. "These could
be in the security area (suspending an arms control agreement)
or they could involve measures against U.S. business."
Russia supplies a third of Europe's gas and between a fifth
and a fourth of its oil.
It has previously twice suspended gas supplies to Ukraine
and Europe following pricing spats with Kiev.
DENIALS
The wording of the statement goes far beyond anything that
has been said previously about Putin. He has faced accusations
for years, typically from political opponents, that he helped
Timchenko create the Gunvor empire.
None have ever provided any evidence, and no media outlets
have ever reported any proof of ownership interests in Gunvor.
Putin worked in the mayor's office in the early 1990s when
Timchenko and his friends, Putin said, spun off an oil trading
unit of the Kirishi oil refinery.
Gunvor grew spectacularly since then with a turnover of $93
billion in 2012 compared with $5 billion in 2004. It traded
large volumes of oil of Russian state companies such as Rosneft
at the end of last decade but since then ceded its
leading positions and now focuses on trading in Europe and Asia.
According to WikiLeaks cables, released in 2010, John
Beyrle, the former U.S. ambassador to Moscow, reported that
Gunvor's "secretive ownership is rumoured to include prime
minister Putin."
A call made by Reuters to Eurasia Foundation, where Beyrle
works now after leaving the foreign service, was not answered
late on Thursday evening.
The first time Putin addressed the issue directly was in
2011.
"I assure you, I know that a lot is being written about it,
without any participation on my part... I have known the citizen
Timchenko for a very long time, since my work in St.
Petersburg," Putin told a group of Russian writers.
"I never interfered with anything related to his business
interests. I hope he will not stick his nose into my business
either," Putin said.
Putin has repeatedly said that he has read in the press
reports about his immense wealth and that he was even the
world's richest man but denied those reports as nonsense.
"Yes it is true. I'm not only the richest man in Europe but
in the whole world. I'm collecting emotions," he told reporters
in 2008. Talk of vast personal riches "is all rubbish."
KILLING THE RUMOR?
In response to the statement from Washington, Gunvor said
its ownership structure was confirmed during its 2013 $500
million bond issue, co-led by Goldman Sachs.
"They can attest to the fact that, although not required,
Gunvor undertook an enhanced level of due diligence in our
prospectus, normally only required in the U.S. to demonstrate
confidence in our business and in acknowledgement of the high
level of scrutiny we withstand," a Gunvor's spokesman said.
Goldman said it could not immediately comment on the issue.
