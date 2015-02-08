* Britain says Putin's actions in Ukraine 'outrageous'
* Says Putin acting like a 'mid 20th century tyrant'
* Thinks Ukraine can't beat Russian army, urges deal
* Rejects idea it's a 'diplomatic irrelevance' on Ukraine
By Andrew Osborn
LONDON, Feb 8 Britain accused Russian President
Vladimir Putin on Sunday of acting like a "tyrant" over Ukraine,
but said Kiev's forces could not defeat Russia's army on the
battlefield and that only a political solution could end the
bloodshed.
The comments, by British Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond,
were his toughest yet on Russia and came after he rejected a
suggestion that Britain had become an "irrelevance" because it
wasn't directly involved in talks with Putin to end the Ukraine
crisis.
"Ukrainians can't beat the Russian army, that's not a
practical proposition. There has to be a political solution,"
Hammond told Sky News.
"This man (Putin) has sent troops across an international
border and occupied another country's territory in the 21st
century acting like some mid-20th century tyrant. Civilised
nations do not behave like that," he said.
Russia denies Western and Ukrainian accusations it is
supporting pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine by sending
regular troops and weapons into the region.
Hammond's comments came a day after German Chancellor Angela
Merkel said sending arms to help Ukraine combat the separatists
would not solve the crisis, drawing sharp rebukes from U.S.
politicians.
Hammond said Britain wasn't planning to arm Kiev's forces
but spoke out strongly in favour of renewing European Union
economic sanctions on Russia and possibly escalating them.
"This is one of the last opportunities that Russia will have
to avoid yet further significant damage to its economy that is
bound to happen if the intransigence of Vladimir Putin forces
the rest of the world to increase and tighten the sanctions,"
Hammond said of the latest push for a peace deal.
Combined with a steep fall in global oil prices that Hammond
said was having a "catastrophic" impact on the Russian economy,
the sanctions would force Putin to alter course, he predicted.
"If your economy is cratering you cannot support the kind of
foreign adventures that Putin is undertaking. You cannot support
the kind of security state structure that he has generated and
that he needs to keep him there," he said.
"He will have to trim his behaviour to reflect the decline
in the Russian economy."
Hammond also said Russia must withdraw from Crimea, the
Black Sea peninsula Moscow annexed from Ukraine last March.
Britain was incensed last month after two Russian "Bear"
long-range bombers flew over the English Channel, forcing it to
reroute civil aircraft. It later summoned the Russian ambassador
over the incident.
More than 5,000 people have been killed in eastern Ukraine
since the conflict erupted there last April.
