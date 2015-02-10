LONDON Feb 10 Britain and Germany are actively
discussing maintaining and extending European Union sanctions on
Russia in case there is no breakthrough in the Ukrainian peace
process soon, British Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond said on
Tuesday.
"We are actively discussing the maintenance of and the
extension of the sanctions regime with the Germans," Hammond
told parliament, saying he favoured rolling over the existing
measures until the end of the year.
"Of course they (the Germans) want to explore the
opportunity that tomorrow's meeting, if it goes ahead, may
offer," he said, referring to planned Ukraine peace talks on
Wednesday. "But the Germans, and the German Chancery in
particular, is robust on this issue," he added.
