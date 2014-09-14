KIEV, Sept 14Ukraine's defence minister said on
Sunday that NATO countries were delivering weapons to his
country to equip it to fight pro-Russian separatists and "stop"
Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Valery Heletey told a news conference he had discussed
weapons deliveries in bilateral meetings with NATO defence
ministers during a NATO summit in Wales on Sept. 4-5.
NATO officials have said it will not send "lethal
assistance" to non-member Ukraine but member states may do so.
Earlier this month, a senior Ukrainian official said Kiev
had agreed on the provision of weapons and military advisers
from several members of the U.S.-led alliance. Four of the five
countries named, including the United States, denied this.
"We reached agreements in closed talks, without media, about
... those weapons that we currently need," said Heletey, who
said Ukraine needed weapons "that could stop Putin".
"I have no right to disclose any specific country we reached
that agreement with. But the fact is that those weapons are
already on the way to us - that's absolutely true, I can
officially tell you," he said.
Heletey said about 3,500 Russian troops were now on
Ukrainian territory with a further 25,000 massed on the Russian
side of the joint border.
Moscow denies accusations by Kiev and its Western backers
that it has sent troops and tanks into eastern Ukraine to
support separatists in a conflict with Ukrainian forces that has
killed more than 3,000 people.
A ceasefire negotiated by envoys from Ukraine, Russia, the
separatists and Europe's OSCE security watchdog has been in
place in eastern Ukraine since Sept. 5.
It is broadly holding despite regular but sporadic
violations, especially in key flashpoints such as Donetsk.
(Additional reporting by Kiryl Sukhotski; Writing by Richard
Balmforth; Editing by Tom Heneghan)