KIEV May 24 A Ukrainian anti-aircraft battery
fired warning shots to prevent an incursion on Saturday by
Russian helicopter gunships from the Crimea peninsula, the
Ukrainian defence ministry said.
Two Mi-35 aircraft approached the boundary between mainland
Ukraine and Crimea, occupied and annexed by Russia two months
ago, at 12:55 p.m. (0955 GMT), it said in a statement.
Troops stationed on Kutara Point "fired warning shots from
an anti-aircraft system, forcing the provocateurs to turn back".
The incident happened on the eve of a Ukrainian presidential
election that the Kiev authorities hope will strengthen their
position against Moscow, despite difficulties holding the ballot
in eastern areas controlled by pro-Russian separatist rebels.
Since the Russian takeover of Crimea in March there have not
been major incidents between Ukrainian and Russian troops,
either around Crimea or on Ukraine's eastern borders where
Russia has built up its forces close to the frontier.
Dozens of people have been killed in the east in recent
weeks, however, in clashes between Ukrainian security forces and
militants who reject the authority of the leadership in Kiev.
