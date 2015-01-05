Ukrainian servicemen sit atop an armored personnel carrier (APC) at a military base in the town of Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine, December 24, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko/Files

PARIS Germany cast doubt on Monday on whether a four-way summit on the Ukraine crisis in Kazakhstan's capital Astana on Jan. 15 would take place and France's president said the meeting would depend on the likelihood of "new progress" being made.

More than 4,700 people have been killed in fighting between Kiev's forces and pro-Russian rebels in eastern Ukraine since last April. The conflict has provoked the worst crisis in relations between Russia and the West since the Cold War.

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said on Dec. 29 he had invited the leaders of Russia, France and Germany to talks in an attempt to restore peace.

Asked about the planned summit, German Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman, Steffen Seibert, said: "I can't say yet if and when such a meeting will take place. Such a meeting only makes sense if we can make real progress."

"We have a very clear idea of what constitutes real progress. This would be first and foremost achieving the full implementation of the Minsk peace accord and a genuine and lasting ceasefire, a contact line between areas controlled by Ukraine and rebels, and a withdrawal of heavy weaponry. Such things must be prepared in advance," he said.

The Minsk accord between Kiev and the rebels was signed in September but the ceasefire it established has been regularly violated and has sometimes threatened to break down completely.

In an interview with France Inter radio, French President Francois Hollande said he would travel to Astana only if there was a "possibility of making new progress. If it's just to meet and talk without making any actual advances then there's no point. But I think there will be progress".

Poroshenko also struck a more cautious note on Monday, saying the talks would take place if "we manage to produce a draft agreed document" before Jan. 15.

Top-ranking diplomats from Ukraine, Russia, Germany and France were meeting in Berlin on Monday after their foreign ministers held a telephone conference on Friday.

Merkel is due to meet Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk in Berlin on Thursday. The German and Ukrainian finance ministers are also due to hold talks that day.

(Reporting by Andrew Callus; Additional reporting by Pascale Denis in Paris, Alexandra Hudson in Berlin, Richard Balmforth in Kiev; Editing by Gareth Jones)