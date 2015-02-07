German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Russia's President Vladimir Putin (C) and French President Francois Hollande attend a meeting on resolving the Ukraine crisis at the Kremlin in Moscow February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

TULLE, France French President Francois Hollande said on Saturday a Franco-German peace initiative was a last-ditch effort to end fighting in Ukraine.

"I think this is one of the last chances, that's why we took this initiative," Hollande said, speaking of talks held in conjunction with German Chancellor Angela Merkel with Russia's Vladimir Putin.

"If we don't manage to find not just a compromise but a lasting peace agreement, we know perfectly well what the scenario will be. It has a name, it's called war," Hollande told reporters in the city of Tulle in central France.

(Reporting By Alexandria Sage and Elizabeth Pineau; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)