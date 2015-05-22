RIGA May 22 French President Francois Hollande
said on Friday that pressure needed to be applied on Russia and
pro-Russian separatists in Ukraine to respect a ceasefire he
helped broker in February.
"What is clear is that the ceasefire is not entirely
respected," Hollande told reporters during an Eastern
Partnership summmit in Riga.
The French leader said the situation was still very worrying
in certain Ukrainian towns.
"And that is why we must act and continue to put pressure
and particularly on the east of Ukraine and on Russia so that
they fully respect the Minsk accord," he said.
Russia denies it is providing troops or arms to pro-Russian
rebels who launched a separatist uprising in April of last year.
It accuses Kiev of breaching the February Minsk ceasefire
agreement.
(Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; @macdonaldrtr; editing by
Philip Blenkinsop and Robert-Jan Bartunek)