KIEV Feb 11 Ukraine cut the official rate of the hryvnia on Wednesday to a new all-time low of 25.558 to the dollar from 24.84, the central bank said on its website, following a steep slump in the currency last week.

Last Thursday the hryvnia lost 30 percent against the dollar after the bank moved towards a free float.

Ukraine has been pushed close to bankruptcy by its conflict with Russia.

(Reporting by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Alison Williams)