KIEV Feb 24 Ukraine's hryvnia fell by 11.1 percent on Tuesday, with currency controls announced a day earlier failing to halt its slide amid signs a ceasefire deal to end a separatist conflict could fail.

The local currency closed at 31.63 per dollar, according to the average rate of bank trades registered by the central bank.

Despite a partial recovery overnight, the currency has lost 13.4 percent since the start of Monday. It has halved in value since the start of this year, after also tumbling by 50 percent against the dollar during 2014.

A trader at a large foreign bank in Ukraine said he was seeing trades in the range of 31-32 to the dollar. He said the weakness appeared to be caused by capital outflows.

