KIEV Feb 26 Ukraine's central bank offered to sell dollars on Thursday at 28.046 hryvnia to the dollar, the rate at which it purchased dollars the previous day.

Ukraine's currency market has been in turmoil this week after the hryvnia fell rapidly.

On Wednesday morning, the central bank announced a ban on nearly all currency trading until the end of the week, only to lift the ban overnight after a rebuke from Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Peter Graff; editing by John Stonestreet)