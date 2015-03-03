KIEV, March 3 Ukraine's central bank said on Tuesday it would extend a rule obliging companies to sell 75 percent of their foreign currency earnings to help stabilise the struggling national hryvnia currency.

Speaking in a briefing, central bank chief Valeriia Gontareva did not say how long the measure would remain in place. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Kevin Liffey)