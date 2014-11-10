KIEV Nov 10 Ukraine's central bank said on Monday it believed the faltering hryvnia currency had found an equilibrium rate of between 15 and 16 to the dollar, a historic low.

"Already it is clear that exporters are starting to sell their earnings, importers don't want to buy (dollars) more expensively," the press service of the bank said. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Toby Chopra)