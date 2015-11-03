KIEV Nov 3 The Ukrainian central bank does not
expect greater volatility of the national hryvnia currency than
the fluctuations of the past few months, bank chief Valeriia
Gontareva said in a statement on Tuesday.
Last week the hryvnia weakened to a six-month low of 23.1 to
the dollar. Before that it had remained at 21-23 to the dollar
since April, when the central bank imposed strict currency
controls to support the currency, which had lost half of its
value in 2014 and a further 25 percent in early 2015.
It stood at 23.02 to the dollar on Tuesday according to
central bank data.
(Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice;
editing by Matthias Williams)