KIEV Nov 3 The Ukrainian central bank does not expect greater volatility of the national hryvnia currency than the fluctuations of the past few months, bank chief Valeriia Gontareva said in a statement on Tuesday.

Last week the hryvnia weakened to a six-month low of 23.1 to the dollar. Before that it had remained at 21-23 to the dollar since April, when the central bank imposed strict currency controls to support the currency, which had lost half of its value in 2014 and a further 25 percent in early 2015.

It stood at 23.02 to the dollar on Tuesday according to central bank data.

(Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; editing by Matthias Williams)