KIEV Feb 26 Ukraine's central bank on Thursday sold $81.89 million at a rate of 28.046, the same price it had bought the currency for the previous day during a one-day ban on most commercial trading.

The bank's intervention appeared to have have helped stabilise the currency, at least temporarily, after dramatic falls earlier in the week. Commercial trades registered on the central bank's website took place at an average rate of 30.173 on Thursday, 4.8 percent higher than on Tuesday, the last day of commercial trades before the ban disrupted volumes. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets, Editing by Peter Graff and Angus MacSwan)