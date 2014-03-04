WASHINGTON, March 4 The White House called
Russia's test launch on Tuesday of an Intercontinental Ballistic
Missile "routine" and said the United States was given advanced
notification, as required under the New START treaty.
"This was a previously notified and routine test launch of
an ICBM," National Security Council spokeswoman Caitlin Hayden
said in a statement, adding that "Russia and the United States
routinely flight test their ICBMs and SLBMs (submarine-launched
ballistic missiles)."
(Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Peter Cooney)