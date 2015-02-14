Ukrainian servicemen arrange military equipment atop a tank in the territory controlled by Ukraine's government forces in the Donetsk region February 13, 2015. Ukraine and Russian-backed rebels fought fiercely across the east of the country on Friday despite a new peace deal... REUTERS/Alexei Chernyshev(UKRAINE - Tags: MILITARY POLITICS CIVIL UNREST CONFLICT)

DONETSK, Ukraine Fighting intensified in eastern Ukraine on Saturday ahead of a midnight ceasefire, with separatists pressing government forces in the key town of Debaltseve and shelling killing at least one person in the rebel-held city of Donetsk.

A Reuters media team also reported a multiple strike by shells or rockets on the town of Artmevisk, about 40 km (25 miles) north of Debaltseve and well inside government-controlled territory.

The ceasefire, negotiated in four-power talks last Thursday, forsees creation of a neutral "buffer zone" and withdrawal of heavy weapons responsible for many of the 5,000 deaths in a conflict that has caused the worst crisis in Russia-West relations since the Cold War a generation ago.

"Ahead of midnight, rebels are trying to complete tactically important plans to enlarge the territory under their control, primarily in the direction of Debaltseve," spokesman Andriy Lysenko said at a televised briefing in Kiev.

Debaltseve, a strategic transport hub that lies in a pocket between the two main rebel-held regions, has been the focus of some of the fiercest recent fighting.

Four shells hit Donetsk on Saturday, blasting craters in the streets. A Reuters witness saw one dead body from the attacks.

In Artemivsk, a polyclinic and a school playground were hit, but there were no casualties reported.

Heavy shelling could be heard at a rebel checkpoint about 15 km (10 miles) west of Debaltseve, a Reuters witness said, reporting outgoing artillery rounds almost every minute.

A column of new military vehicles and artillery passed through the checkpoint in the direction of Debaltseve. The checkpoint was manned by several dozen professional-looking combatants. Tanks and armoured vehicles could also be seen.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a rebel at the checkpoint said local fighters were being supported by "guests from Russia."

Spokesman Lysenko said separatist forces continued to be reinforced by fighters and military equipment crossing Ukraine's eastern border from Russia over the past 24 hours. Moscow denies bolstering the separatists with armour and troops although Western officials cite overwhelming evidence to the contrary.

REGIONAL AUTONOMY PART OF DEAL

The rebels have advanced far past the line of an earlier ceasefire deal, agreed in September. The new accord appears to envisage them withdrawing their guns around 75 km, to take them back behind it, while Ukrainian guns would move 25 km back.

Thursday's four-power accord also prescribed constitutional reform to give more autonomy to eastern Ukraine, where many Russian speakers live. Kiev rejects independence for the "people's republics" the rebels have declared.

Tatyana Demchenko, deputy commander of the rebel unit in the town of Horlivka, had little faith the ceasefire would hold.

"They'll shoot at us and we have to remain silent?" she asked, holding two grenades in her hands. "Militias may receive the order not to open fire, but what - we sit and die in shelling? If they don't shoot, we won't."

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said the country had reached an important crossroads between war and peace.

"Either the enemy stops shooting and embarks on de-escalation ... or the enemy escalates the conflict for us and for Europe and the whole world," he said at a ceremony for border guards shown on television.

Seven Ukrainian service personnel have been killed and 23 wounded in fighting in the past 24 hours, Lysenko said.

The Group of Seven industrialised countries issued a statement late on Friday calling on all sides to refrain from actions that would hinder the start of the ceasefire.

It said G7 countries were ready to take "appropriate measures" against those who violate the agreement, an apparent threat of more punitive economic sanctions against Russia shortly.

The deal, sealed by the leaders of Germany and France after 16 hours of all-night talks in Minsk, capital of Belarus, with the Russian and Ukrainian presidents, was quickly overshadowed by escalating bloodshed on the ground.

(Additional reporting by Pavel Polityuk in Kiev, Serhiy Karazy and Gleb Garanich in Artemivsk, writing by Alessandra Prentice and Richard Balmforth, editing by Tom Heneghan)