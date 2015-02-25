(Adds central bank reversal, IMF response)
* Pro-Russian rebels pull back heavy guns
* Ukraine says it is too early to follow suit
* Ukraine reverses currency trading halt
* Putin makes new threat on gas supplies
By Natalia Zinets and Anton Zverev
KIEV/MAKIYVKA, Ukraine, Feb 25 Ukraine came
under greater economic pressure after unexpectedly banning most
currency trading and then abruptly reversing course, wreaking
havoc on the hryvnia, just as a truce in the east took hold on
Wednesday with no combat fatalities reported.
With the long-awaited ceasefire coming into force, Russian
President Vladimir Putin once again threatened gas supplies for
the fourth time in a decade if Moscow did not receive advance
payment.
In rebel-held eastern Ukraine, pro-Russian separatists were
withdrawing heavy guns from the front. Kiev said it was too
early to do likewise, but its acknowledgement that most of the
front was quiet suggested it, too, could implement a truce that
had appeared stillborn in the midst of a major rebel offensive
last week.
The separatist war in the east has complicated efforts to
stabilise an economy on the verge of bankruptcy, and the hryvnia
currency has lost more than half its value so far this year
after halving during all of 2014.
With the hryvnia currency in free fall as investors fled,
the central bank halted nearly all commercial currency trading
until the end of the week.
Hours later, the bank reversed the decision, giving no
explanation for the abrupt change in policy. But it came after a
sharp rebuke from Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk, who said the
move was bad for the economy.
The ban had put the currency's true value in limbo, with
little or no trading taking place to set a price, before the
bank jumped in to buy $80 million at an official rate of 28.046
to the dollar, close to the rate at the start of the week and
12.8 percent higher than the close after a plunge on Tuesday.
Exchange booths in Kiev were selling limited amounts of
dollars for 39 hryvnias, around 20 percent worse than rates
advertised in the windows of commercial banks where dollars were
not available.
A construction worker exchanging dollars at a kiosk in a
grocery shop in return for a bag filled with thousands of
hryvnia laughed and told shoppers, "Soon we will have to walk
around with suitcases for cash, like in the 1990s."
Clearly concerned about the developments, the International
Monetary Fund said on Wednesday it was ready to help Ukraine
with its foreign currency issues.
"IMF staff are in close contact with the National Bank of
Ukraine and stand ready to assist in designing measures that
will address excessive and temporary imbalances in the supply
and demand for foreign exchange," an IMF spokeswoman said in a
statement released in Washington.
In a potential new blow, the Kremlin warned that Russia
could halt gas supplies to Ukraine, which could disrupt flows to
Europe, which receives around a third of its gas from Russia
with 40 percent shipped via Ukraine.
Last year Russia cut off gas to Ukraine for six months
without affecting Europe.
Criticising Ukraine for cutting off gas to eastern regions
controlled by pro-Russian separatists, Putin said, "Imagine
these people will be left without gas in winter. Not only that
there is famine ... It smells of genocide."
"We hope ... that gas supplies will not be interrupted. But
this does not depend only on us, it depends on the financial
discipline of our Ukrainian partners," Putin said.
REBEL ADVANCE
News that no Ukrainian troops had died at the front was the
most unambiguous signal yet that the French- and German-brokered
truce was taking root.
The rebels had initially spurned the ceasefire, insisting it
did not apply to their main target, the town of Debaltseve,
which they stormed last week.
Kiev has since accused the separatists of reinforcing for a
possible further assault deeper into territory the Kremlin calls
"New Russia". For now, however, the fighters appear determined
to be seen as implementing the agreement.
Reuters journalists, operating independently in rebel-held
territory, saw columns of howitzers driven away from the front
in several locations on Wednesday after initial moves on
Tuesday.
A column of 24 self-propelled howitzers headed away from the
front through the city of Makiyvka adjacent to the main rebel
stronghold, Donetsk. Another five were spotted driving away from
the front near Yenakiyve, further north.
The rebels have promised that the Organisation for Security
and Cooperation in Europe will soon be able to verify that they
have removed all heavy guns.
The OSCE says it cannot yet verify the withdrawal because
the sides have not provided data on how many guns were in place
before the truce. The European security body reported some
shelling and shooting at various locations, including near
Shyrokyne, a coastal town where Kiev has also reported fighting.
The Kiev military nevertheless said the number of ceasefire
violations had "significantly decreased" for a second night. No
shooting was recorded in the Donetsk, Luhansk and Mariupol
areas, it said. Overall, rebels had fired shells and mortars 15
times and opened fire four times with light weapons during the
24-hour period.
Kiev fears the rebels, backed by Russian troops, may now be
planning to capture Mariupol, a port of 500,000 people. Moscow
denies aiding its sympathisers in east Ukraine.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said additional sanctions
against Russia were "teed up" should events in eastern Ukraine
require a significant response.
Britain ruled out deploying combat troops to Ukraine, a day
after it said it was sending 75 military trainers to help the
Ukrainian army. Poland said it intended to send military
instructors to train Ukrainian soldiers.
