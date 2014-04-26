(Removes reference to any G7 meeting in third and fourth
By Thomas Grove and Matt Spetalnick
SLAVIANSK, Ukraine/SEOUL, April 26 Leaders of
the Group of Seven major economies agreed to impose extra
sanctions on Russia over its intervention in Ukraine, where
armed pro-Moscow separatists detained a group of international
observers and accused them of being NATO spies.
The United States said its part of the new punitive
measures, which U.S. officials said would target "cronies" of
Russian President Vladimir Putin, could be unveiled as early as
Monday unless Russia moved fast to defuse the Ukraine crisis.
In a joint statement, the G7 leaders said Russia had not
taken any concrete steps to implement an accord, signed in
Geneva, that was intended to rein in illegal armed groups.
"Instead, it has continued to escalate tensions by
increasingly concerning rhetoric and ongoing threatening
military manoeuvres on Ukraine's border," it said.
"We have now agreed that we will move swiftly to impose
additional sanctions on Russia ... We have committed to act
urgently to intensify targeted sanctions and measures to
increase the costs of Russia's actions."
But it added: "We underscore that the door remains open to a
diplomatic resolution of this crisis."
Russia denies it is to blame for the crisis in eastern
Ukraine, where armed pro-Russian separatists have taken control
of about a dozen officials buildings are defying the rule of the
Western-backed government in the capital, Kiev.
The Kremlin argues that the crisis began when a new
leadership took over in Kiev, in what Moscow calls a coup
d'etat, and started persecuting the Russian-speaking community
in the east for wanting closer ties with Russia.
The crisis has brought relations between Russia and the West
to their lowest level since the Cold War, and is increasingly
turning into a military stand-off.
Russia has massed troops and helicopters on the border with
Ukraine where it says they are conducting exercises, while NATO
has deployed extra forces in eastern Europe, saying they are
needed to reassure its allies.
OBSERVERS HELD
The international observers were being held in the eastern
city of Slaviansk, a flashpoint between the Moscow-backed
separatists who control the city, and Kiev's forces who are
trying to squeeze them out.
They were part of a German-led monitoring mission visiting
the area under the aegis of the Organization for Security and
Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), a Vienna-based body whose 57
member states include Russia.
The group was made up of eight observers, including
nationals from Germany, Sweden, Denmark, Poland and the Czech
Republic, along with several Ukrainian army officers who were
accompanying them, the OSCE said.
On Saturday, the separatists invited journalists from
Russian media into the building where the observers are being
held, and showed military identification cards and military
insignia they said were taken from the detainees.
That, the separatists said, was proof that they were not
observers but were spying for NATO, according to reports in
Russian media. It is standard practice for serving military
officers to be seconded to OSCE missions.
"It is critical that we use all diplomatic channels to free
this team immediately and unhurt," German Defence Minister
Ursula von der Leyen said.
Russia's envoy to the OSCE said Moscow would take all steps
to free the observers, Russian news agencies reported.
SANCTIONS IMPACT
The G7 communique did not give details of what form the new
sanctions would take, but they appeared to mark a significant
ratcheting up of the visa bans and asset freezes already imposed
on individuals and entities associated with the Kremlin.
"We believe that these sanctions will have a significant
impact," U.S. Deputy National Security Advisor for Strategic
Communication Ben Rhodes said.
Putin this week for the first time acknowledged that the
sanctions were causing difficulties for Russia, though he said
the impact was not "critical."
The ratings agency Standard & Poor's cut Russia's sovereign
long-term rating by one notch on Friday, effectively making it
more expensive for Russia's government to borrow money. That
forced the central bank to raise its key interest rate to limit
a fall in the value of the rouble.
Russian banks have been moving funds out of foreign accounts
in anticipation of sanctions.
However, upping the pressure on Moscow carries risks for the
West too, and for Europe especially, because it depends on
Russia for about a quarter of its gas needs.
Russia has threatened to cut off Ukraine, which would have a
knock-on effect on customers further west because many of the
pipelines go through Ukrainian territory.
Officials from the European Union, Ukraine, and Ukraine's EU
neighbour Slovakia, met in Kiev on Saturday to discuss technical
ways to reduce the impact of a cut-off.
U.S. officials said the new sanctions on Russia will likely
target individuals or companies with influence in specific
sectors of the Russian economy such as energy and banking.
Sources familiar with the matter said the U.S. list is
expected to include "cronies" of Putin.
Meanwhile, the EU is expected to name 15 individuals to be
placed under sanctions and would focus on those it considers
responsible for the Ukraine unrest.
The sources said the one thing that might prevent the EU and
the United States from moving ahead with the sanctions on Monday
would be a sudden reversal of what they say are
Russian-sponsored separatist movements in eastern Ukraine.
"BLOODY CRIME"
Ukraine sent in troops to try to dislodge the separatists
for the first time on Thursday, killing up to five rebels around
Slaviansk in what it said was a response to the kidnapping and
torture of a politician found dead on Saturday.
Moscow said those actions violated the Geneva accord.
Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused authorities in Kiev of
waging "war on their own people".
"This is a bloody crime, and those who pushed the army to do
that will pay, I am sure, and will face justice," Lavrov said.
Russian forces on the border began military exercises on
Thursday and Ukraine said they had approached to within 1 km
(0.6 mile) of its border. It said it would treat any incursion
as an invasion.
The Pentagon said that Russian aircraft had violated
Ukraine's border, without giving details. The Ukrainian defence
ministry said it was unable to confirm it.
Ukrainian special forces launched a second phase of their
operation on Friday by mounting a full blockade of Slaviansk,
the rebels' military stronghold, a presidential official said.
One of its military helicopters was hit by fire from a
grenade launcher and exploded while on the ground at an airport
near the city, the Defence Ministry said.
Pro-Western leaders in Kiev, who took power in February
after Moscow-ally President Viktor Yanukovich fled following
mass protests against him, say they fear Russia will try to take
over eastern Ukraine.
Russian troops seized Ukraine's Crimean peninsula on the
Black Sea soon after Yanukovich left for Russia in February.
Moscow denies interfering in eastern Ukraine, as it did in
Crimea before admitting its forces had gone in.
