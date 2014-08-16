* Rebel leader says getting tanks, APCs for offensive
* Biden, Merkel make supportive calls to Ukrainian leader
* Humanitarian convoy still on Russian side of border
* ICRC says security details yet to be agreed
By Thomas Grove
DONETSK, Ukraine, Aug 16 Ukrainian rebels are
receiving new armoured vehicles and fighters trained in Russia,
with which they plan to launch a major counter-offensive against
government forces, a separatist leader said in a video released
on Saturday.
The four-month conflict in eastern Ukraine has reached a
critical phase, with Kiev and Western governments watching
nervously to see if Russia will intervene in support of the
increasingly besieged rebels - an intention Moscow denies.
Alexander Zakharchenko, prime minister of the
self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, said the rebels were
in the process of receiving some 150 armoured vehicles,
including 30 tanks, and 1,200 fighters who he said had spent
four months training in Russia.
"They are joining at the most crucial moment," he said in a
video recorded on Friday. He did not specify where the vehicles
would come from.
Moscow has come under heavy Western sanctions over its
annexation of Ukraine's Crimea and accusations it is supporting
separatists in east Ukraine with fighters, arms and funds.
Russia denies those charges.
In a sign of concern at the latest rebel comments, German
Chancellor Angela Merkel and Ukrainian President Petro
Poroshenko agreed in a phone call on Saturday that deliveries of
weapons to separatists in Ukraine must stop and a ceasefire must
be achieved, a German government spokesman said.
The risk of outright war between the two most powerful
former Soviet states was highlighted on Friday when Ukraine
said it partially destroyed an armoured column that had crossed
the border from Russia. The report triggered a sell-off in
global shares.
But Moscow made no threat of retaliation, instead saying it
was a "fantasy" that its armoured vehicles had entered its
neighbour's territory.
U.S. Vice President Joe Biden also spoke to Poroshenko on
Saturday, and the White House said: "The two leaders agreed that
Russia's sending military columns across the border into Ukraine
and its continued provision of advanced weapons to the
separatists was inconsistent with any desire to improve the
humanitarian situation in eastern Ukraine."
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin called on NATO to
provide military support for Ukrainian troops.
The rebels, who have ceded ground to government forces in
recent weeks, have been promising a counter-offensive for
several days but have yet to launch one.
Ukrainian native Zakharchenko took over from Russian citizen
Alexander Borodai last week and his combative comments will
probably dash hopes that changes at the top of the rebel
leadership might signal willingness to end hostilities.
CONVOY WAITS
Adding to the tensions, Russia and Ukraine have been at
loggerheads for days over a convoy of 280 Russian trucks
carrying water, food and medicine, which remained about 20 km
(12 miles) from the Ukrainian border, unmoved since Friday.
Officials from the International Committee of the Red Cross
said most procedures had been agreed by Russia and Ukraine but
the two sides still needed to figure out how to provide security
before the convoy moves ahead under the ICRC's aegis. It was not
clear when a deal on security could be agreed.
Russia says it is a purely humanitarian mission in support
of civilians in areas hit by the conflict, but Ukraine is
concerned it could serve as a Trojan Horse to infiltrate
military supplies or create a pretext for armed intervention.
The crisis has dragged relations between Russia and the West
to their lowest point since the Cold War and set off a round of
trade restrictions that are hurting struggling economies in both
Russia and Europe. The United Nations said this week that an
estimated 2,086 people had been killed, with nearly 5,000
wounded.
The Finnish President, Sauli Niinisto, held talks in Kiev
with Poroshenko, a day after discussing how to settle the crisis
with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
"I do not see a great risk of an outright war," Niinisto
said. "My hopefulness is based on the fact that communication is
open, at least by a crack."
France said a meeting of Ukrainian, Russian, German and
French foreign ministers scheduled in Berlin on Sunday could be
a first step towards a peace summit.
A rebel Internet news outlet said on Saturday that
separatist fighters had killed 30 members of a Ukrainian
government battalion in fighting in Luhansk province, a
rebel-held area of eastern Ukraine adjacent to the Russian
border.
A Ukrainian military spokesman, Andriy Lysenko, contradicted
the rebel assertions. He said three Ukrainian servicemen had
been killed over the past 24 hours. Ukrainian security forces
had spotted Russian drones and a helicopter crossing illegally
into Ukraine's airspace, Lysenko told a news briefing.
He denied Kiev's forces were firing artillery on Donetsk,
one of two rebel strongholds in the east, where a Reuters
reporter said explosions were audible in the city centre on
Saturday. The Donetsk city administration said four people were
killed in shelling that destroyed homes and set several
buildings on fire.
MOMENTUM WITH THE ARMY
The momentum on the ground is with the Ukrainian forces, who
have pushed the separatists out of large swathes of territory
and nearly encircled them in Donetsk and Luhansk. Kiev says it
now controls the road linking the two cities.
Russia says the Ukrainian offensive is causing a
humanitarian catastrophe for the civilian population in the two
cities. It accuses Kiev's forces of indiscriminately using heavy
weapons in residential areas, an allegation Ukraine denies.
In the past week, three senior rebel leaders have been
removed from their posts, pointing to mounting disagreement over
how to turn the tide of the fighting back in their favour.
Lysenko, the Ukrainian military spokesman, said he had
reports of rebel fighters abandoning their posts in Luhansk, and
preparing to leave Donetsk and seek safe haven in Russia.
"A mood of panic is spreading and rebels are trying to leave
through the small gaps that remain," he said.
In Donetsk, the red, blue and black flag of separatists was
flying on a pole in front of the headquarters. Ten people armed
with Kalashnikov rifles were standing on guard outside the main
entrance in mismatched camouflage.
"Why should we flee? People are still coming and filling our
ranks. Those who have lost their houses to Ukrainian shelling,
what else would they do but fight back?," said a fighter who
gave his name as Communist.
