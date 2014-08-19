* Russia's Putin to meet Ukrainian counterpart next week
* Gunfight breaks out in centre of city of Donetsk
* Germany's Merkel to test scope for deal with Kiev visit
* Mounting human toll from fighting in eastern Ukraine
By Maria Tsvetkova and Noah Barkin
DONETSK, Ukraine/BERLIN, Aug 19 A gun battle
broke out in the centre of the rebel-held Ukrainian city of
Donetsk and residents ran for cover from artillery fire on
Tuesday, taking a government military offensive into the heart
of the retreating pro-Moscow separatist rebellion.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian
counterpart will meet next week for the first time in months to
try to end their confrontation over the separatist rebellion in
eastern Ukraine, their offices said.
In a prelude to the talks between Putin and Ukraine's Petro
Poroshenko, German Chancellor Angela Merkel is to visit the
Ukrainian capital Kiev on Saturday, her office said, to show
support for the Ukrainian government.
A diplomatic solution would have to resolve a contradiction:
with his troops advancing and victory possibly within reach,
Poroshenko has little incentive to offer the kind of compromises
that would allow Putin to achieve a face-saving deal.
Donetsk has for months been the headquarters of Ukraine's
separatist rebellion, with rebel flags flying over
administrative buildings and where residents strolled along the
main avenue lined with flower bed and fountains.
On Tuesday afternoon, the centre of the city was transformed
into a battle zone.
A Reuters reporter said intense shooting broke out. Five or
six rebel gunmen ran through a shopping mall car park, ducking
behind cars and firing their guns.
It was not possible to determine at whom they were firing;
there was no sign of Ukrainian troops and the rebels remained in
control of the centre.
In a park near the rebel headquarters building, residents
fled when they heard the sound of shelling nearby. Shops closed
early, and cars with gunmen inside sped through the streets,
ignoring red traffic signals.
A few hours earlier, fighting broke out in Makiyivka, a
neighbourhood on the eastern edge of Donetsk that until Tuesday
had not seen any combat.
A resident of Makiyivka who gave his name as Svyatoslav said
he had seen separatist fighters turning back an ambulance from
the scene of the fighting, telling the crew there was no one
left alive for them to treat.
"They're having to retreat, they're not able to stand their
ground the way they want to," he said of the rebels.
Ukrainian officials said their troops were also fighting
rebels in the centre of the other big separatist stronghold, the
city of Luhansk, on the border with Russia.
DIPLOMACY
The conflict, which began when street protests put a
Western-leading leadership in power in Kiev against Moscow's
wishes, has dragged relations between Russia and the West to
their worst level since the end of the Cold War.
It has also triggered a round of trade sanctions and
retaliatory measures which are hurting fragile economies both in
Russia and in European Union states.
Russia annexed the Ukrainian region of Crimea earlier this
year. Since then, Kiev and its Western backers say Russia has
been arming the anti-Kiev rebellion in Russian-speaking eastern
Ukraine, an allegation that Moscow has denied.
The offices of the Ukrainian and Russian presidents said
both men would attend a meeting in the Belarus capital, Minsk,
on Aug. 26, which is also to be attended by EU officials, and
the leaders of Belarus and Kazakhstan.
Officially, the meeting concerns relations between the EU
and a customs union involving Russia, Belarus and Kazakhstan,
but Ukraine will top the agenda.
The meeting will be the first between Putin and Poroshenko
since a fleeting encounter in Normandy, France, in June at
commemorations of the World War Two D-day landings.
European officials say privately that they will keep up
pressure on Putin to not support the rebels, but at the same
time Ukraine has to be persuaded not to ruthlessly press home
its advantage on the battlefield.
That could humiliate the Kremlin and force it into an
unpredictable reaction, officials say.
Stefan Meister of the Berlin-based German Council on Foreign
Relations said Merkel would use her visit to Kiev to back
Poroshenko, but also to test how flexible Kiev is willing to be
to achieve a deal with Moscow.
"In order to get a compromise with Russia, you need movement
from Ukraine. How prepared are they to do that at a time when
they are on the offensive in the east, trying to establish facts
on the ground?" said Meister.
"I have the feeling Putin may be ready to talk but he can't
lose face."
Russian officials welcomed any European moves to bring Kiev
- which they blame for what they call a humanitarian disaster in
eastern Ukraine - to the negotiating table in earnest.
A senior Russian foreign ministry official, who spoke on
condition of anonymity, said: "We welcome any movement, any
understanding by the West, especially Germany, that the
situation cannot be resolved without solving the problem inside
Ukraine, in the same way that pressure on Russia did not and
does not make any sense."
DEATH TOLL
The fighting in eastern Ukraine has taken a heavy human
toll. The United Nations says an estimated 2,086 people,
including civilians and combatants, have been killed in the
four-month conflict.
That figure nearly doubled since the end of July, when
Ukrainian forces stepped up their offensive and fighting started
in urban areas.
In Donetsk, artillery fire has struck apartment buildings,
killing and wounding residents. Officials in Kiev deny they are
firing heavy weapons at residential areas.
A doctor at a maternity hospital showed Reuters a ward that
she had set up in a cellar, for use when the shelling makes it
too dangerous for mothers to give birth above ground.
Luhansk has been largely cut off for weeks and is now in its
17th day without water and regular supplies of electricity which
have hit mobile and landline phone connections.
A statement issued by the press service of the Luhansk
municipality painted a picture of misery and fear for
inhabitants there.
"Overnight there was fresh shelling. The centre of the town
has seriously suffered particularly near the central market ...
As a result of the armed clashes civilians have been wounded and
killed. There is further destruction (of buildings)," it said.
Fires had broken out in several places after shelling. Only
vital foodstuffs were on sale. "Bread is being sold from
vehicles, with big queues forming ... Interrupted supplies of
food, medicines and fuel to Luhansk is a particularly acute
problem," the statement said.
Some of the people who fled the fighting crossed the border
into Russia and were gathered at a refugee camp near the Russian
village of Donetsk.
Roman Dubchak, 40, a coal miner from east Ukraine, said he
fled with seven of his family members, including his disabled
father and three children.
"We have nothing left: no job, no cash and no accommodation.
We are heading nowhere," he said at the refugee camp, sitting
near a tent. "Our (mine) shaft was destroyed by a combat
aircraft, our village no longer exists."
(Additional reporting by Thomas Grove in Donetsk, Ukraine,
Natalia Zinets, Richard Balmforth and Alessandra Prentice in
Kiev, Alexei Anishchuk in Moscow and Dmitry Madorsky in Donetsk,
Russia; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Giles Elgood)