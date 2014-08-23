* Convoy had entered Ukraine without government's permission
* Western states demanded withdrawal of "illegal" convoy
* NATO, White House say Russian artillery used inside
Ukraine
* Germany's Merkel arrives in Kiev for talks
* Shelling destroys homes in rebel-held city of Donetsk
By Dmitry Madorsky
DONETSK-IZVARYNE BORDER CROSSING, Russia, Aug 23 (Reuters) -
T rucks from a Russian aid convoy started crossing back into
Russia on Saturday after unleashing a storm of anger in Western
capitals a day earlier by driving into Ukraine without the
permission of the government in Kiev.
The return of the trucks may help ease the tension to some
extent in time for talks in Ukraine's capital on Saturday
between visiting German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Ukrainian
leaders over how to end the crisis in the ex-Soviet republic.
Western leaders had joined Kiev in calling the Russian
convoy -- about 220 white-painted trucks loaded with tinned food
and bottle water -- an illegal incursion onto Ukraine's soil,
and demanded that they be withdrawn as soon as possible.
A Reuters journalist at the Donetsk-Izvaryne border
crossing, where the convoy rolled into Ukraine on Friday, said
over 100 trucks had passed back into Russia and more could be
seen in the distance arriving at the crossing.
Russian state television had earlier broadcast footage of
some of the trucks being unloaded at a distribution depot in the
city of Luhansk, eastern Ukraine. The Russian foreign ministry
said the aid reached its intended destination.
The city is held by separatist rebels who are encircled by
Ukrainian government forces, and has been cut off from power and
water supplies for weeks. International aid agencies have warned
of a humanitarian crisis.
NATO said it had reports that Russian troops had been firing
artillery at Kiev's forces inside Ukraine - fuelling Western
allegations that the Kremlin is behind the conflict in an effort
undermine the Western-leaning leadership in Kiev.
"Since mid-August we have multiple reports of the direct
involvement of Russian forces, including airborne, air defence
and special operations forces in Eastern Ukraine," said NATO
spokeswoman Oana Lungescu.
"Russian artillery support - both cross border and from
within Ukraine - is being employed against the Ukrainian armed
forces," she said.
Russia denies giving any material help to the rebellion in
eastern Ukraine, a mainly Russian-speaking region. It accuses
Kiev, with the backing of the West, of waging a war against
innocent civilians.
The conflict in Ukraine has dragged Russian-Western
relations to their lowest ebb since the Cold War and sparked a
round of trade sanctions that are hurting already-fragile
economies in European and Russia.
The German leader landed in Kiev and was scheduled to meet
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko and Prime Minister Arseny
Yatseniuk.
Diplomats say she will show support for Kiev, but also urge
Poroshenko to be open to peace proposals when he meets Russian
President Vladimir Putin for talks next week.
HOMES DESTROYED
In the rebels biggest stronghold, the city of Donetsk, there
was unusually intense shelling on Saturday. That may be part of
a drive by government forces to achieve a breakthrough in time
for Ukrainian Independence Day, which falls on Sunday.
The crisis over Ukraine started when mass protests in Kiev
ousted a president who was close to Moscow, and instead
installed leaders viewed with suspicion by the Kremlin.
Soon after that, Russia annexed the Ukrainian region of
Crimea, and a separatist rebellion broke out in eastern Ukraine.
In the past weeks, the momentum has shifted towards Ukraine's
forces, who have been pushing back the rebels.
The separatist are now encircled in their two strongholds,
Luhansk and Donetsk.
Reuters reporters in the city of Donetsk said that most of
the shelling was taking place in the outskirts, but explosions
were also audible in the centre of the city.
In Donetsk's Leninsky district, a man who gave his name as
Grigory, said he was in the toilet on Saturday morning when he
heard the whistling sound of incoming artillery. "Then it hit. I
came out and half the building was gone."
The roof of the building had collapsed into a heap of
debris. Grigory said his 27-year-old daughter was taken to
hospital with injuries to her head. He picked up a picture of a
baby from the rubble. "This is my grandson," he said.
In another residential area, about 5 km north of the city
centre, a shop and several houses had been hit. Residents said
two men, civilians, were killed.
Praskoviya Grigoreva, 84, pointed to two puddles of blood on
the pavement near a bus stop that was destroyed in the same
attack. "He's dead. Death took him on this spot," she said.
