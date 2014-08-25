* Kiev says Russian forces cross border disguised as rebels
* Ukraine military says column halted by government forces
* Cloud over Tuesday's talks between Putin, Poroshenko
* Moscow dismisses charge, says don't expect magic solution
By Richard Balmforth
KIEV, Aug 25 Ukraine accused Russia on Monday of
sending soldiers across the border to open a new front in the
separatist war that has devastated the east of the country and
provoked the gravest East-West crisis since the fall of
communism.
The charge, dismissed by Moscow, dealt a blow to already
slim hopes of progress at talks on Tuesday towards ending the
conflict between pro-Russian rebels and Ukrainian troops, in
which more than 2,000 people have been killed.
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, who is due to meet
Russia's Vladimir Putin in the Belarussian capital of Minsk,
expressed "extraordinary concern" at the Russian move, his press
service said, setting the scene for a possibly angry encounter.
The Ukrainian military said a group of Russian forces, in
the guise of separatist rebels, had crossed into south-east
Ukraine with 10 tanks and two armoured infantry vehicles. It
said border guards had halted the column outside Novoazovsk,
Ukraine's most south-easterly point on the Azov Sea.
"This morning there was an attempt by the Russian military
in the guise of Donbass fighters to open a new area of military
confrontation in the southern Donetsk region," military
spokesman Andriy Lysenko told journalists.
Donbass is the name given to the industrialised and mainly
Russian-speaking east of Ukraine, where two regions -- Donetsk
and Luhansk -- have declared independence from Ukraine in an
attempt to join Russia.
Lysenko later added that two tanks in the column had been
destroyed and several members of "an intelligence-sabotage
group" had been seized.
"The area is now blocked by Ukrainian troops," he said.
BREAKTHROUGH UNLIKELY
With the rebels largely encircled in the cities of Donetsk
and Luhansk, Ukraine has been pressing its advance while its
Western allies have waited nervously to see if Moscow will
intervene to prevent the separatists being crushed.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, asked about the
alleged incident, said "I have not heard of this, but there is
plenty of disinformation out there about our 'incursions'."
NATO said last week that Russian forces had been firing
artillery both within Ukraine and across the border, but Moscow
has consistently denied taking part in the fighting or supplying
weapons to the separatists.
The latest round of accusations and denials made it even
more unlikely that any breakthrough can emerge from Tuesday's
talks in Minsk, where Poroshenko and Putin will meet for the
first time since early June.
Also taking part will be senior officials from the European
Union, which along with Washington has imposed sanctions on
Russia for what they criticise as its failure to rein in the
separatists. Russia has hit back by banning most Western food
imports.
Lavrov repeated Russian calls for a ceasefire and talks
between all sides in Ukraine, saying the West should not put all
the onus on Moscow.
"I hope very much our Western colleagues... won't just come
with expectations we will somehow magically solve things for
them. That will not work," he told a news conference.
With Russia blaming the crisis on Ukraine's military
offensive and Ukraine refusing to pause its advance until Russia
curbs the rebels, the chances of any progress were already
looking bleak.
Further complicating the picture, Lavrov said Russia planned
to dispatch a second convoy of humanitarian aid to relieve the
plight of civilians in eastern Ukraine.
When a first convoy of more than 200 trucks crossed the
border without Kiev's permission last week, Ukraine's state
security chief denounced it as "a direct invasion".
Poroshenko, in a phone conversation with European Council
President Herman Van Rompuy on Monday, expressed "extraordinary
concern" at the movement of Russian military equipment across
the border though he did not mention Russian soldiers.
His press service quoted him as expressing great disquiet
also at "Russia's intention of sending a second so-called
humanitarian convoy to Ukraine". He asked Van Rompuy to take
joint steps "to stop the war in the centre of Europe".
MILITARY THRUST
The separatist rebellions erupted in Ukraine's mainly
Russian-speaking east in April, two months after street protests
ousted a Moscow-backed president in Kiev, replacing him with a
pro-Western government.
Russia responded by annexing Ukraine's Crimea peninsula, and
Putin spoke of its right to defend the interests of
Russian-speakers in Ukraine.
The new military thrust - whether it is by separatist rebels
alone or with the aid of Russian soldiers - might be aimed at
capturing Mariupol, a government-held port city on the Azov Sea.
But military spokesman Lysenko said the main highway linking
Novoazovsk to Mariupol, about 30 km (20 miles) west along the
coastline, was still under the control of government forces.
"Novoazovsk has not been seized. The highway is under the
control of forces of the anti-terrorist operation. We have
enough resources in Mariupol itself to repel any attacks," he
said.
Lyudmila, a resident of Novoazovsk who was reached by
telephone, said: "Everything began at 8 o'clock this morning.
Tanks appeared - no fewer than 7 of them, and Grads (rockets)
and armoured vehicles."
She said the rebel forces had fired on Novoazovsk from the
village of Markine, about 7 km (4 miles) away.
"Novoazovsk has died. People are hiding (from the shelling).
We heard rumours of an invasion just a couple of days ago. The
Ukrainian flag has been taken down on the city council offices,"
she said.
The commander of a Ukrainian national guard unit in the
area near Novoazovsk where the fighting was reported told
Reuters by telephone: "A war has broken out here." He said he
could not speak and ended the conversation.
