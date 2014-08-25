* Leaders meet for first time since early June
* Kiev says Russian forces crossed border disguised as
rebels
* Ukraine military says column halted by government forces
By Alexei Anishchuk
MINSK, Aug 26 Divided by mistrust and mutual
recriminations, the Russian and Ukrainian leaders will hold rare
talks on Tuesday that offer only a slim hope of progress towards
ending five months of separatist war in Ukraine.
Since Vladimir Putin and Petro Poroshenko last met on June 6
in France, Ukraine has turned the tide of the conflict and
largely encircled pro-Russian rebels holding out in two cities
in the east of the former Soviet republic.
But the diplomatic crisis has only deepened, especially
since the downing of a Malaysian airliner over rebel-held
territory last month with the loss of 298 lives.
Ukraine accused Russia on Monday of sending soldiers across
the border to open a new front, a charge that Moscow dismissed
as the latest salvo in a campaign of misinformation.
Poroshenko expressed "extraordinary concern" at the alleged
move, his press service said.
Russia has consistently denied arming or fighting alongside
the separatists. Stung by U.S. and EU sanctions against its
finance, oil and defence sectors, it has hit back by banning
most Western food imports, in a trade war that is hurting both
the Russian and European economies.
With East-West tensions at their highest since the Cold War,
Russian and NATO forces have both stepped up exercises in
recent months.
Tuesday's talks, expected to begin after 11 GMT in the
Belarussian capital of Minsk, will include European Union
foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton and the leaders of Belarus
and Kazakhstan, partners in a Russian-led customs union.
But expectations on all sides appear low, with German
Chancellor Angela Merkel among those playing down any likelihood
of a breakthrough to end the fighting, in which more than 2,000
people have been killed since April.
'COMPLETE POINTLESSNESS'
At a news conference on Monday, Russia's Lavrov said the
West must not expect Moscow to solve the crisis as if by magic,
and suggested it needed to rethink its view of the conflict.
"I think that with regard to Ukraine, a recognition will
come of the complete pointlessness of betting on supporting a
civil war, of betting that Ukraine, by using its army, will
defeat part of its own people and peace will reign in Ukraine,"
he said.
In the latest twist in a protracted conflict, the Ukrainian
military said a group of Russian forces, disguised as rebels,
had crossed into south-east Ukraine with 10 tanks and two
armoured infantry vehicles. It said border guards had halted the
column outside Novoazovsk, Ukraine's most south-easterly point
on the Azov Sea.
"This morning there was an attempt by the Russian military
in the guise of Donbass fighters to open a new area of military
confrontation in the southern Donetsk region," military
spokesman Andriy Lysenko told journalists.
Donbass is the name given to the industrialised and mainly
Russian-speaking east of Ukraine, where two regions -- Donetsk
and Luhansk -- have declared independence from Ukraine in an
attempt to join Russia.
Lysenko later added that two tanks in the column had been
destroyed and several members of "an intelligence-sabotage
group" had been seized.
"The area is now blocked by Ukrainian troops," he said.
