* Ukraine says video shows captured soldiers
* Russian source says servicemen crossed border by accident
* Presidents due to meet in Minsk, first time since June
MINSK/KIEV, Aug 26 Ukraine released video
footage on Tuesday of what it said were Russian soldiers
captured on its territory, only hours before the presidents of
the two countries were due to meet for the first time in months.
In Moscow, a military source told Russian news agencies that
a group of soldiers had surrendered to Ukrainian forces after
crossing the border by accident.
Russia has always denied assertions by Ukraine, backed by
the United States and the European Union, that it has been
sending arms and troops across the border to support pro-Moscow
separatists. The rebels have been fighting Ukraine's army since
April in a war that has killed over 2,000 people and triggered
Western sanctions against Russia.
Tuesday's video provided the strongest evidence yet to back
up Kiev's claims, sharply raising the stakes before a meeting
between Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko and Russia's
Vladimir Putin in the Belarussian capital Minsk.
It came a day after Ukraine's state security service said it
had detained 10 Russian paratroopers who had crossed the border
in a column of several dozen armed infantry vehicles.
In footage posted on the official Facebook page of the
Ukrainian government's "anti-terrorist operation", the men were
shown dressed in camouflage fatigues.
One of them, who identified himself as Ivan Milchakov,
listed his personal details, including the name of his paratroop
regiment, which he said was based in the Russian town of
Kostroma.
"I did not see where we crossed the border. They just told
us we were going on a 70 km (45-mile) march over three days," he
said.
"Everything is different here, not like they show it on
television. We've come as cannon fodder," he said in the video.
Another man in the footage, who gave his name as Sergeant
Andrei Generalov, said: "Stop sending in our boys. Why? This is
not our war."
Russian news agencies quoted a defence ministry source as
saying Russian servicemen had crossed into Ukraine
inadvertently.
"The soldiers really did participate in a patrol of a
section of the Russian-Ukrainian border, crossed it by accident
on an unmarked section, and as far as we understand showed no
resistance to the armed forces of Ukraine when they were
detained," the source said.
REBELS ENCIRCLED
The Russian servicemen were detained, with their personal
documents and weapons, near the small town of Amvrosiyivka in
Donetsk region, the Ukrainian state security service said.
"Officially they are on military exercises in various
corners of Russia. In reality they are involved in military
aggression against Ukraine," Defence Minister Valeriy Heletey
said in a Facebook post.
The conflict in eastern Ukraine broke out in April, a month
after Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimea peninsula in response to
the toppling of a pro-Moscow president in Kiev.
Since Putin and Poroshenko last met on June 6 in France,
Ukraine has turned the tide of the conflict and largely
encircled pro-Russian rebels holding out in two cities in the
east of the former Soviet republic.
But the diplomatic crisis has only deepened, especially
since the downing of a Malaysian airliner over rebel-held
territory last month with the loss of 298 lives.
Stung by U.S. and EU sanctions against its finance, oil and
defence sectors, Russia has hit back by banning most Western
food imports, in a trade war that is hurting both the Russian
and European economies. With tensions at their highest since the
Cold War, Russian and NATO forces have both stepped up exercises
in recent months.
Tuesday's talks, expected to begin after 1100 GMT in the
Belarussian capital of Minsk, will include European Union
foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton and the leaders of Belarus
and Kazakhstan, partners in a Russian-led customs union.
But expectations on all sides were low, even before the
dispute over the Russian incursion.
Reuters reporters in Donetsk, one of the two main rebel
strongholds the Ukrainian military has been trying to retake,
reported loud explosions and heavy machine-gun fire in the
centre of the city overnight, but calm had returned by morning.
