* Putin urges dialogue, not military escalation
* Warns Kiev of economic penalties if EU accord hurts Russia
* Poroshenko urges end to arms supplies from Russia
* Ukraine shows video of captured Russian soldiers
MINSK, Aug 26 Russian President Vladimir Putin
urged his Ukrainian counterpart on Tuesday not to escalate an
offensive against pro-Moscow rebels, and threatened economic
retaliation for signing a trade accord with the European Union.
At the leaders' first meeting since June, Ukrainian
President Petro Poroshenko replied by demanding a halt to arms
shipments from Russia to the separatist fighters.
The pair shook hands at the start of talks in the
Belarussian capital Minsk, only hours after Kiev said it had
captured Russian soldiers on a "special mission" on Ukrainian
territory.
Responding to a video of the detained servicemen, a Russian
defence ministry source told Russian news agencies that the
servicemen had crossed the border by mistake.
Moscow has long denied charges by Kiev that it has been
sending weapons and fighters to help the separatists in eastern
Ukraine. The United States and European Union have backed Kiev
by imposing sanctions on Moscow in a standoff that has prompted
both Russia and NATO to step up military manoeuvres.
"We are convinced that today, (the Ukraine crisis) cannot be
solved by further escalation of the military scenario without
taking into account vital interests of the southeastern regions
of the country and without a peaceful dialogue with its
representatives," Putin said.
He said the Russian economy could lose about 100 billion
roubles ($2.8 billion) if European goods reached its markets via
Ukraine after Kiev signed the trade deal with the EU in June.
Moscow would retaliate with trade measures if that were to
happen, Putin added.
Poroshenko responded by defending a peace plan he issued in
June, when the rebels in the southeast Donbass region scorned
his invitation to lay down their arms and leave by a safe
corridor.
"The prime condition for a stabilisation of the situation in
Donbass is the establishment of effective control over the
Russian-Ukrainian border. It is vital to do everything to stop
deliveries of equipment and arms to the fighters," he said.
More than 2,000 people have been killed since April in the
fighting, but the Ukrainian army has now largely pinned the
rebels down in two eastern strongholds.
EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton and the leaders of
Belarus and Kazakhstan were also taking part in the Minsk
meeting, the first between Putin and Poroshenko since June 6.
Poroshenko pointedly mentioned the other participants by
name, but not Putin, referring only to "the presence of the
leadership of the Russian Federation".
Russia has called for a ceasefire many times and supports
what it calls "a dialogue of national unity" which would boost
the authority of Ukraine's regions.
But a unilateral ceasefire by Kiev in June was widely seen
by Ukrainians as allowing the rebels a breathing space to
regroup, and Poroshenko could find it difficult to win support
at home for a repeat, especially as government forces have the
upper hand.
Ukraine will also resist any settlement that could give the
eastern regions more power over policy decisions, potentially
blocking moves by Kiev to shift closer to the EU or NATO.
"Most likely, it's difficult to expect any colossal
breakthrough today but we should start progress towards peace,"
said Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko, who is hosting
the meeting.
CAPTURED SOLDIERS
The risk of outright war between Russia and Ukraine, the two
most populous former Soviet republics, has alarmed Washington
and its NATO allies, while tit-for-tat sanctions between Moscow
and the West are threatening to tip the Russian economy into
recession and choke off recovery in Europe.
The downing of a Malaysian airliner over rebel-held
territory last month, which Poroshenko blamed on the
separatists, killed all 298 people on board and provoked
international outrage.
Earlier on Tuesday, a day after announcing it had detained
10 Russian paratroopers who crossed the border in a column of
armed infantry vehicles, Ukraine released video of the captive
soldiers.
In footage posted on the official Facebook page of the
Ukrainian government's "anti-terrorist operation", the men were
shown dressed in camouflage fatigues. One of them, who
identified himself as Ivan Milchakov, listed his personal
details, including the name of his paratroop regiment, which he
said was based in the Russian town of Kostroma.
"I did not see where we crossed the border. They just told
us we were going on a 70 km (45-mile) march over three days," he
said. "Everything is different here, not like they show it on
television. We've come as cannon fodder," he said in the video.
Another man in the footage, who gave his name as Sergeant
Aleksei Generalov, said: "Stop sending in our boys. Why? This is
not our war."
Social media accounts belonging to several of the men showed
them in camouflage or paratroop uniform.
Russian news agencies quoted a defence ministry source as
confirming that Russian servicemen had crossed into Ukraine but
saying they did so inadvertently.
"The soldiers really did participate in a patrol of a
section of the Russian-Ukrainian border, crossed it by accident
on an unmarked section, and as far as we understand showed no
resistance to the armed forces of Ukraine when they were
detained," the source said.
Ukraine rejected that explanation. "This wasn't a mistake,
but a special mission they were carrying out," military
spokesman Andriy Lysenko said in a televised briefing.
He also said separatists were attacking the southeastern
border town of Novoazovsk "at this very minute" and Ukrainian
forces had destroyed 12 armoured infantry vehicles in the area.
Twelve Ukrainian service personnel had been killed in
fighting in the past 24 hours, he said, including four border
guards who died when Russian Mi-24 helicopters attacked a
frontier post in Luhansk region on Monday.
