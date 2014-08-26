* Summit host says sharp differences between the sides
* Putin and Poroshenko in one-on-one talks
* Ukraine shows video of captured Russian soldiers
(Adds Belarussian president, one-on-one Putin-Poroshenko talks)
By Alexei Anishchuk and Andrei Makhovsky
MINSK, Aug 26 The leaders of Russia and Ukraine
agreed on Tuesday on the need to "de-escalate" the conflict in
eastern Ukraine but fundamental differences remain, the
Belarussian president who hosted the talks said.
After about six hours of negotiations with their Belarussian
and Kazakhstan counterparts and top European Union officials,
presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Petro Poroshenko of
Ukraine began a one-on-one meeting, officials on both sides
said.
The talks were aimed at defusing a separatist war that has
heightened tensions between Russia and NATO and prompted the
United States and EU to slap sanctions on Russia, drawing
retaliation from Moscow. A U.N. report obtained by Reuters said
at least 2,200 people have died in the conflict.
"We all wanted a breakthrough," President Alexander
Lukashenko of Belarus told reporters after the multi-lateral
part of the talks had finished.
"But the very fact of holding the meeting today is already a
success, undoubtedly," he said. "The talks were difficult. The
sides' positions differ, sometimes fundamentally... Everybody
agreed on the need to de-escalate and free hostages."
In a televised statement at the start of the talks, Putin
urged Poroshenko not to step up his offensive against the
pro-Moscow rebels, and threatened to slap economic penalties on
Kiev for signing a trade accord with the European Union.
Poroshenko replied by demanding a halt to arms shipments
from Russia to the separatist fighters.
The pair shook hands at the start of meeting in the
Belarussian capital Minsk, only hours after Kiev said it had
captured Russian soldiers on a "special mission" on Ukrainian
territory.
Responding to a video of the detained servicemen, a Russian
defence ministry source told Russian news agencies that they had
crossed the border by mistake. But Ukraine's military spokesman
dismissed that, mocking the idea that "the paratroopers got lost
like Little Red Riding Hood in the forest".
The question of Russian involvement is central to the
crisis, with Moscow consistently denying charges by Kiev that it
has been sending weapons and fighters to help the separatists in
the former Soviet republic.
The United States and EU have backed Ukraine by imposing
sanctions on Russia's finance, energy and defence sectors.
Moscow has hit back by banning most Western food imports, in a
trade war that threatens to tip Russia into recession and choke
off economic recovery in Europe. Russia and NATO have both
stepped up military exercises.
"We are convinced that today, (the Ukraine crisis) cannot be
solved by further escalation of the military scenario without
taking into account vital interests of the southeastern regions
of the country and without a peaceful dialogue with its
representatives," Putin said.
He said the Russian economy could lose about 100 billion
roubles ($2.8 billion) if European goods reached its markets via
Ukraine after Kiev signed the trade deal with the EU in June.
Moscow would retaliate with trade measures if that were to
happen, Putin added.
Poroshenko responded by defending a peace plan he issued in
June, when the rebels in the southeast Donbass region scorned
his invitation to lay down their arms and leave by a safe
corridor.
"The prime condition for a stabilisation of the situation in
Donbass is the establishment of effective control over the
Russian-Ukrainian border. It is vital to do everything to stop
deliveries of equipment and arms to the fighters," he said.
