* Ukrainian leader says work to start on truce 'roadmap'
* Putin says not Russia's role to negotiate ceasefire terms
* Summit host Belarus says fundamental differences remain
By Alexei Anishchuk and Natalia Zinets
MINSK, Aug 27 Ukrainian President Petro
Poroshenko promised after late-night talks with Russia's
Vladimir Putin to work on an urgent ceasefire plan to defuse the
separatist conflict in the east of his former Soviet republic.
The first negotiations between the two leaders since June
were described by Putin as positive, but he said it was not for
Russia to get into the details of truce terms between the Kiev
government and two rebel eastern regions.
"We didn't substantively discuss that, and we, Russia, can't
substantively discuss conditions of a ceasefire, of agreements
between Kiev, Donetsk and Luhansk. That's not our business, it's
up to Ukraine itself," he told reporters early on Wednesday.
"We can only contribute to create a situation of trust for a
possible, and in my view, extremely necessary, negotiation
process."
Poroshenko, after two hours of one-to-one talks which he
described as "very tough and complex", told reporters: "A
roadmap will be prepared in order to achieve as soon as possible
a ceasefire regime which absolutely must be bilateral in
character."
Despite the positive tone, it remained unclear how the
rebels would respond to the idea of a ceasefire, how soon it
could be agreed and how long it might stick.
And with Putin insisting the details were an internal matter
for Kiev, there was no sign of progress on a fundamental point
of disagreement: Ukraine's charges that Moscow is sending arms
and fighters to help the rebels, and Russia's adamant denials.
The leaders shook hands at the start of their meeting in the
Belarussian capital Minsk just hours after Kiev said it had
captured Russian soldiers on a "special mission" on Ukrainian
territory.
Responding to a video of the detained servicemen, a Russian
defence ministry source told Russian news agencies that they had
crossed the border by mistake. But Ukraine's military spokesman
dismissed that, mocking the idea that "the paratroopers got lost
like Little Red Riding Hood in the forest".
TIT-FOR-TAT SANCTIONS
The Minsk talks, preceded by six hours of wider negotiations
with top European Union officials and the presidents of Belarus
and Kazakhstan, were aimed at ending five months of conflict
that has heightened tensions between Russia and NATO.
A United Nations report obtained by Reuters said more than
2,200 people have been killed. The crisis has prompted the
United States and EU to slap sanctions on Russia, drawing
retaliation from Moscow in a trade battle that is hurting the
Russian and European economies.
"We all wanted a breakthrough," President Alexander
Lukashenko of Belarus told reporters after the multilateral part
of the talks had finished.
"But the very fact of holding the meeting today is already a
success, undoubtedly," he said. "The talks were difficult. The
sides' positions differ, sometimes fundamentally ... Everybody
agreed on the need to de-escalate and free hostages."
EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton told reporters: "It
was cordial but positive. There was a sense in which the onus
was on everyone to see if they could do their best to try to
resolve this."
In a televised statement at the start of the talks, Putin
urged Poroshenko not to step up his offensive against the
pro-Moscow rebels, and threatened to slap economic penalties on
Kiev for signing a trade accord with the European Union that he
said would squeeze Russian goods out of its market.
Poroshenko replied by demanding a halt to arms shipments
from Russia to the separatist fighters.
In his comments after the meetings, Putin said the two
presidents agreed to talks on a resumption of gas supplies to
Ukraine, which Russia severed in mid-June in a dispute over
pricing and debt.
"We need to resume our energy dialogue, including about gas
problems. Sincerely speaking, this is a complicated issue, it
has reached a dead end, but we still need to talk about it. We
agreed to resume these consultations," Putin said.
