* Ukrainian president says situation "extraordinarily
difficult"
* Rebels advance in southeast, capture coastal town
* NATO source says more than 1,000 troops in Ukraine
* Merkel says EU to consider more sanctions vs Russia
By Richard Balmforth and Pavel Polityuk
KIEV, Aug 28 Ukraine's president said on
Thursday that Russian troops had entered his country in support
of pro-Moscow rebels who captured a key coastal town, sharply
escalating a five-month-old separatist war.
Petro Poroshenko told a meeting of security chiefs that the
situation was "extraordinarily difficult ... but controllable"
after Russian-backed rebels seized the town of Novoazovsk in the
south-east of the former Soviet republic.
Earlier he said he had cancelled a visit to Turkey because
of the "rapidly deteriorating situation" in the eastern Donetsk
region, "as Russian troops have actually been brought into
Ukraine".
Russia's defence ministry again denied the presence of its
soldiers in Ukraine, using language redolent of the Cold War,
even as two human rights advisers to President Vladimir Putin
said more than 100 Russian troops had died there in a single
attack on Aug. 13.
"We have noticed the launch of this informational 'canard'
and are obliged to disappoint its overseas authors and their few
apologists in Russia," a defence ministry official,
General-Major Igor Konashenkov, told Interfax news agency. "The
information contained in this material bears no relation to
reality."
But Western governments appeared to be running out of
patience with Moscow's denials.
Referring to talks that Putin held with Poroshenko just two
days ago, British Prime Minister David Cameron said: "It is
simply not enough to engage in talks in Minsk, while Russian
tanks continue to roll over the border into Ukraine. Such
activity must cease immediately."
Poland's foreign minister said Russian "aggression" had
created the most serious security crisis in Europe for decades,
and a top NATO official said Russia had significantly escalated
its "military interference" in Ukraine in the past two weeks.
"We assess well over 1,000 Russian troops are now operating
inside Ukraine," said Dutch Brigadier-General Nico Tak, head of
NATO's crisis management centre. "They are supporting
separatists (and) fighting with them."
Global markets fell on news of the worsening crisis, which
has prompted the United States and European Union to impose
sanctions on Moscow and led both Russia and NATO to step up
military exercises.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said an EU summit on Sunday
would discuss the possibility of further sanctions.
NEW FRONT
Rebel advances this week have opened a new front in the
conflict just as Ukraine's army appeared to have gained the
upper hand, virtually encircling the separatists in their main
strongholds of Donetsk and Luhansk.
Ukraine's security and defence council said Novoazovsk and
other parts of southeast Ukraine had fallen under the control of
Russian forces, and a counter-offensive by Russian troops and
separatist units was continuing.
It said Ukrainian government forces had withdrawn from
Novoazovsk "to save their lives" and were now reinforcing
defences in the port of Mariupol further west, which a rebel
leader said was the separatists' next objective.
"Today we reached the Sea of Azov, the shore, and the
process of liberating our land, which is temporarily occupied by
the Ukrainian authorities, will keep going further and further,"
Alexander Zakharchenko, prime minister of the self-proclaimed
Donetsk People's Republic, told Reuters in an interview.
He said there were about 3,000 Russian volunteers serving in
the rebel ranks.
Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk appealed to the
United States, European Union and G7 countries "to freeze
Russian assets and finances until Russia withdraws armed forces,
equipment and agents".
Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to Ukrainian Interior
Minister Arsen Avakov, said on Facebook: "The invasion of
Putin's regular Russian army of Ukraine is now an established
fact!"
Despite Russia's denials, a member of Putin's advisory
council on human rights, Ella Polyakova, told Reuters she
believed Russia was carrying out an invasion of Ukraine.
"When masses of people, under commanders' orders, on tanks,
APCs and with the use of heavy weapons, (are) on the territory
of another country, cross the border, I consider this an
invasion," Polyakova told Reuters.
Polyakova and Sergei Krivenko, another member of the
council, which has no legal powers and an uneasy relationship
with the Kremlin, said more than 100 Russian soldiers were
killed in Ukraine in a single incident on Aug. 13, basing their
information on eyewitnesses and relatives of the dead.
They said the men were in a column of trucks filled with
ammunition, which was hit by a sustained volley of Grad
missiles.
"A column of Russian soldiers was attacked by Grad rockets
and more than 100 people died. It all happened in the city of
Snizhnye in Donetsk province," Krivenko told Reuters.
DUST-COVERED TROOPS
In southern Russia on Thursday, a Reuters reporter saw a
column of armoured vehicles and dust-covered troops, one of them
with an injured face, about 3 km (2 miles) from the border with
the part of Ukraine that Kiev says is occupied by Russian
troops.
The column was driving east, away from the border, across
open countryside near the village of Krasnodarovka, in Russia's
Rostov region.
None of the men or vehicles had standard military
identification marks, but the reporter saw a Mi-8 helicopter
with a red star insignia -- consistent with Russian military
markings -- land next to a nearby military first-aid tent.
Asked if he was with the Russian military, a man in
camouflage fatigues without any identifying insignia who was in
the area of the tent, said only: "We are patriots."
The U.S. ambassador to Kiev, Geoffrey Pyatt, tweeted:
"Russian supplied tanks, armored vehicles, artillery and
multiple rocket launchers have been insufficient to defeat
Ukraine' armed forces. So now an increasing number of Russian
troops are intervening directly in fighting on Ukrainian
territory.
"Russia has also sent its newest air defense systems
including the SA-22 into eastern Ukraine & is now directly
involved in the fighting," he said.
Fighting in the east erupted in April, a month after Russia
annexed Ukraine's Crimean peninsula in response to the toppling
of a pro-Moscow president in Kiev.
A United Nations report this week said more than 2,200
people have been killed, not including the 298 who died when a
Malaysian airliner was shot down over rebel-held territory in
July.
