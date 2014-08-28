* Ukrainian president says situation "extraordinarily
difficult"
* Rebels advance in southeast, capture coastal town
* NATO source says more than 1,000 Russian troops in Ukraine
* Western officials dispute Russian denials of involvement
* Merkel says EU to consider more sanctions vs Russia
By Richard Balmforth and Pavel Polityuk
KIEV, Aug 28 Ukraine's president said on
Thursday that Russian troops had entered his country in support
of pro-Moscow rebels who captured a key coastal town, sharply
escalating a separatist war and prompting anger and alarm among
Kiev's Western allies.
U.S. and British officials took strong issue with Russia's
denials it had sent combat forces into Ukraine and threatened to
impose stiffer economic sanctions on Moscow. But U.S. President
Barack Obama stopped short of calling Russia's actions an
invasion.
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko told his security
chiefs the situation was "extraordinarily difficult ... but
controllable" after Russian-backed rebels seized the town of
Novoazovsk in the southeast of the former Soviet republic.
Earlier, Poroshenko said he had cancelled a visit to Turkey
because of the "rapidly deteriorating situation" in the eastern
Donetsk region, "as Russian troops have actually been brought
into Ukraine".
Russia's Defence Ministry again denied the presence of its
soldiers in Ukraine, using language redolent of the Cold War.
"We have noticed the launch of this informational 'canard'
and are obliged to disappoint its overseas authors and their few
apologists in Russia," a ministry official, General-Major Igor
Konashenkov, told Interfax news agency. "The information
contained in this material bears no relation to reality."
But Western governments were losing patience with Moscow's
denials.
Referring to talks that Russian President Vladimir Putin
held with Poroshenko just two days ago, British Prime Minister
David Cameron said: "It is simply not enough to engage in talks
in Minsk, while Russian tanks continue to roll over the border
into Ukraine. Such activity must cease immediately."
London's ambassador to the United Nations, Mark Lyall Grant,
told a Security Council meeting: "Units of the armed forces of
the Russian federation are now directly engaged in fighting
inside Ukraine against the armed forces of Ukraine."
"The evidence is overwhelming," he added.
Washington's U.N. envoy, Samantha Power, was also scornful
of Moscow's denials, saying: "At every step, Russia has come
before this council to say everything except the truth. It has
manipulated, it has obfuscated, it has outright lied."
"The mask is coming off," she added. "In these acts, these
recent acts, we see Russia's actions for what they are: a
deliberate effort to support, and now fight alongside, illegal
separatists in another sovereign country."
Russia's U.N. ambassador, Vitaly Churkin, responded: "There
are Russian volunteers in eastern parts of Ukraine. No one is
hiding that." He said he had a message to the United States:
"Stop interfering in the internal affairs of sovereign states."
Global stock markets fell on news of the worsening crisis,
which has prompted the United States and European Union to
impose sanctions on Moscow and led both Russia and NATO to step
up military exercises, creating the worst East-West standoff
since the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991.
Obama spoke by telephone on Thursday with German Chancellor
Angela Merkel, and the White House said they agreed the United
States and Europe should consider more sanctions.
NEW FRONT
Rebel advances this week have opened a new front in the
conflict just as Ukraine's army appeared to have gained the
upper hand, virtually encircling the separatists in their main
strongholds of Donetsk and Luhansk.
A Ukrainian presidential spokesman said on Twitter that
Poroshenko's central message to his security chiefs was: "We are
capable of defending ourselves. The main thing is not to panic."
The defence and security council said it was reintroducing
compulsory military service from this autumn, but conscripts
would not serve in the conflict zone.
Earlier, the council said Novoazovsk, on the Azov Sea, and
other parts of southeast Ukraine had fallen under the control of
Russian forces, and a counter-offensive by Russian troops and
separatist units was continuing.
It said Ukrainian government forces had withdrawn from
Novoazovsk "to save their lives" and were now reinforcing
defences in the port of Mariupol farther west, which a rebel
leader said was the separatists' next objective.
"Today we reached the Sea of Azov, the shore, and the
process of liberating our land, which is temporarily occupied by
the Ukrainian authorities, will keep going further and further,"
Alexander Zakharchenko, prime minister of the self-proclaimed
Donetsk People's Republic, told Reuters in an interview.
He said there were about 3,000 Russian volunteers serving in
the rebel ranks.
Putin called on pro-Russian rebels to provide a humanitarian
corridor in east Ukraine for encircled Ukrainian government
troops to leave the battlefield, the Kremlin said.
Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk appealed to the
United States, EU and G7 countries "to freeze Russian assets and
finances until Russia withdraws armed forces, equipment and
agents".
'ESTABLISHED FACT'
Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to Ukrainian Interior
Minister Arsen Avakov, said on Facebook: "The invasion of
Putin's regular Russian army of Ukraine is now an established
fact!"
Despite Moscow's denials, two human rights advisers to Putin
said more than 100 Russian troops had died in Ukraine in a
single attack on Aug. 13, and one of them said she considered
Russia's actions an invasion.
"When masses of people, under commanders' orders, on tanks,
APCs and with the use of heavy weapons, (are) on the territory
of another country, cross the border, I consider this an
invasion," Ella Polyakova told Reuters.
Polyakova and Sergei Krivenko - another member of the
council that has no legal powers and an uneasy relationship with
the Kremlin - said their information on the Aug. 13 attack was
based on accounts by witnesses and relatives of the dead.
They said the troops had been in trucks filled with
ammunition. "A column of Russian soldiers was attacked by Grad
rockets and more than 100 people died. It all happened in the
city of Snizhnye in Donetsk province," Krivenko said.
In southern Russia on Thursday, a Reuters reporter saw a
column of armoured vehicles and dust-covered troops, one of them
with an injured face, about 3 km (2 miles) from the border with
the part of Ukraine that Kiev says is occupied by Russian
troops.
The column was driving east, away from the border, across
open countryside near the village of Krasnodarovka, in Russia's
Rostov region.
None of the men or vehicles had standard military
identification marks, but the reporter saw a Mi-8 helicopter
with a red star insignia - consistent with Russian military
markings - land next to a nearby military first-aid tent.
Asked if he was with the Russian military, a man near the
tent in camouflage fatigues but without any identifying
insignia, said only: "We are patriots."
The U.S. ambassador to Kiev, Geoffrey Pyatt, tweeted:
"Russian supplied tanks, armored vehicles, artillery and
multiple rocket launchers have been insufficient to defeat
Ukraine' armed forces. So now an increasing number of Russian
troops are intervening directly in fighting on Ukrainian
territory.
"Russia has also sent its newest air defense systems
including the SA-22 into eastern Ukraine & is now directly
involved in the fighting," he said.
Fighting in the east erupted in April, a month after Russia
annexed Ukraine's Crimean peninsula in response to the toppling
of a pro-Moscow president in Kiev.
A U.N. report this week said more than 2,200 people had been
killed, not including the 298 who died when a Malaysian airliner
was shot down over rebel-held territory in July.
