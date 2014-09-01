(Adds possible new EU sanctions, Slovak leader, revises
translation of Poroshenko quote)
* Poroshenko to make changes among top military brass
* Russia denies its forces are helping the rebels
* Putin calls for talks, "common sense" on sanctions
* New EU sanctions might target government bonds -sources
* Ukraine may reconsider non-aligned status - NATO chief
By Pavel Polityuk and Polina Devitt
KIEV/MOSCOW, Sept 1 Ukrainian President Petro
Poroshenko accused Russia on Monday of "direct and undisguised
aggression" which he said had radically changed the battlefield
balance as Kiev's forces suffered a further reverse in their war
with pro-Moscow separatists.
In the latest in a string of setbacks in the past week,
Ukraine's military said it had pulled back from defending a
vital airport in the east of the country, near the city of
Luhansk, where troops had been battling a Russian tank
battalion.
Poroshenko said in a speech there would be high-level
personnel changes in the Ukrainian armed forces, whose troops
fled a new rebel advance in the south which Kiev and its Western
allies say has been backed up by Russian armoured columns.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, who called on Sunday for
immediate negotiations on the "statehood" of southern and
eastern Ukraine, blamed Kiev's leadership for refusing to enter
into direct political talks with the separatists.
European Union leaders decided at a summit on Saturday that
the direct engagement of Russian troops in the war - still
denied by the Kremlin - called for a stepping up of economic
sanctions unless Moscow pulled its soldiers back.
With German Chancellor Angela Merkel stressing that
accepting Russia's behaviour was not an option, EU ambassadors
were to start discussing a new package of measures that could
include a ban on Europeans buying Russian government bonds, EU
sources said.
Until last week Ukraine had appeared close to crushing the
four-month rebellion in the east, which erupted after a
pro-Moscow president was forced out of power by popular
protests. But then the rebels opened a new front to the south on
the coast of the Sea of Azov, pushing towards the city of
Mariupol.
AGGRESSION
Poroshenko repeated Kiev's belief that Russian forces are
helping the rebels to turn the tide of the war. "Direct and
undisguised aggression has been launched against Ukraine from a
neighbouring state. This has changed the situation in the zone
of conflict in a radical way," he said in his speech at a
military academy in Kiev.
Defence Minister Valery Heletey added on his Facebook page
that Ukraine no longer faced a threat from separatists but
outright war with Russian troops. "Unfortunately, in such a war,
the losses will be numbered not in their hundreds, but in
thousands, even tens of thousands," he said. "We must refrain
from panic and show that Ukrainians are not about to surrender."
In the Belarussian capital, Minsk, separatists sat down for
preliminary peace talks with Ukraine, saying they would be
prepared to stay part of Ukraine if they were granted "special
status", according to Russian news agencies.
But they said one of their key conditions would be for Kiev
to immediately end its military offensive.
The separatists' demands did not appear, at first sight, to
be acceptable to Kiev since they would leave the rebels in
control of the territories of Ukraine's industrialised east and
exercising a trade policy tilted towards Russia and away from
integration with the European Union, which is Kiev's key aim.
Military spokesman Andriy Lysenko said Ukrainian forces had
pulled back from the airport near Luhansk. However, they had
destroyed seven Russian tanks and identified a major build-up of
Russian forces to the north and south of the city.
"According to our operational data, there are no fewer than
four (Russian) battalion-tactical groups in Ukraine," he told
reporters, adding that each one comprised 400 men.
Speaking during a visit to Siberia, Putin repeated his call
for talks. "The current Kiev leadership does not want to carry
out a substantive political dialogue with the east of its
country," state news agency Itar-Tass cited him as telling
journalists.
Putin also said the separatists were trying to force
Ukrainian troops from their current positions where they were
firing on civilian targets. "The aim of the militia fighters is
to push away these armed forces and their artillery to not give
them the possibility to shoot on residential areas," he said.
NON-ALIGNED STATUS IN DOUBT
Kiev has clung to a non-aligned status as it tried to steer
between two dominant powers - Russia to the east and Europe to
the west. However, NATO Secretary-General Anders Fogh Rasmussen
said Ukraine's political leaders expect a new parliament to
abandon this status after an election next month in a possible
prelude to an application to join the Western alliance.
Putin made his statehood remarks two days after comparing
the Kiev government with Nazis and warning the West not to "mess
with us". On Sunday, Putin's spokesman said his call for talks
on the statehood of southern and eastern Ukraine did not mean
Moscow now endorsed rebel calls for independence for territory
they have seized.
However, Merkel took a hard line, although she acknowledged
the sanctions have hurt German exporters to the Russian market.
"I have to say there is also an impact when you are allowed
to move borders in Europe and attack other countries with your
troops," she told a news conference. "Accepting Russia's
behaviour is not an option. And therefore it was necessary to
prepare further sanctions."
EU leaders asked the executive European Commission to
prepare further sanctions within a week, building on steps taken
at the end of July, which targeted the energy, banking and
defence sectors. "I'm hearing that a ban on buying Russian
government bonds could be in the next package," an EU official
familiar with the preparations said.
The July round forbade Europeans from buying or selling new
bonds, shares or other financial instruments with a maturity of
more than 90 days issued by major state-owned Russian banks.
COMMON SENSE
Putin called for the EU to think twice about stepping up the
sanctions, which were first imposed after Russia's annexation of
Ukraine in March. "I hope that common sense will prevail and we
will work in a normal modern way," the Interfax news agency
reported him as saying.
He won support from China, with which Putin wants to trade
more as the West tightens its restrictions.
"A political solution is the only way out. Sanctions do not
help to solve the underlying problems in Ukraine," Chinese
Foreign Ministry spokesman Qin Gang said.
Several EU countries heavily dependent on Russian gas
supplies, including the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Austria,
opposed new measures, which require unanimous agreement.
"I consider sanctions meaningless and counterproductive,"
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said on Sunday. "I reserve a
right to veto sanctions harming national interests of Slovakia."
The EU could ban gas exports and limit industrial use as
part of emergency measures to protect household energy supplies
this winter as it prepares for a possible halt in Russian
supplies due to the crisis, a source told Reuters.
The United States and EU already extended sanctions after a
Malaysian airliner was shot down over rebel territory in July,
killing 298 people. Moscow has responded by banning the import
of most Western foodstuffs and shutting down McDonald's
restaurants but so far energy shipments to the EU have been
unaffected.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said there would be
no military intervention from Russia in Ukraine. Moscow denies
the presence of Russian tanks and troops there, despite what
NATO and Western governments have said is overwhelming evidence
to the contrary.
(Additional reporting by Richard Balmforth in Kiev, Mark
Trevelyan and Thomas Grove in Moscow, Noah Barkin in Berlin, Jan
Strupczewski, Adrian Croft and Martin Santa in Brussels and
Sui-Lee Wee in Beijing; Writing by David Stamp; Editing by Giles
Elgood)