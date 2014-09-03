* Putin hopes for agreement at talks on Friday
KIEV/ULAN BATOR, Sept 3 President Vladimir Putin
outlined plans for a ceasefire in eastern Ukraine on Wednesday
but Ukraine's prime minister dismissed the proposal, while
France expressed its disapproval of Moscow's support for
separatist forces by halting delivery of a warship.
After speaking to Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko by
phone, Putin said he believed Kiev and pro-Russian separatists
could reach agreement at planned talks in Minsk on Friday.
"Our views on the way to resolve the conflict, as it seemed
to me, are very close," Putin told reporters during a visit to
the Mongolian capital of Ulan Bator, describing the seven steps
he had put forward to secure a resolution to the crisis.
They included separatists halting offensive operations,
Ukrainian forces pulling back, an end to Ukrainian air strikes,
the creation of humanitarian aid corridors, the rebuilding of
damaged infrastructure and prisoner exchanges.
Poroshenko indicated the conversation with Putin had
injected some momentum into efforts to end a conflict that has
killed more than 2,600 people since April, saying he hoped the
"peace process will finally begin" at Friday's talks and that he
and Putin had a "mutual understanding" on steps towards peace.
But Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk dismissed the plan as a
"deception" on the eve of a NATO summit that will discuss
Ukraine, adding in a harshly worded statement: "The real plan of
Putin is to destroy Ukraine and to restore the Soviet Union."
U.S. President Barack Obama also voiced caution, saying the
conflict could end only if Russia stopped supplying the rebels
with weapons and soldiers, a charge Moscow has denied.
Visiting the former Soviet republic of Estonia, now in NATO
and the European Union, Obama said previous ceasefires had not
worked "either because Russia has not been serious about it or
it's pretended that it's not controlling the separatists".
In a further sign of the West's growing mistrust and
disapproval of Moscow over its conduct in Ukraine, France said
it would not go ahead with the planned delivery of the first of
two Mistral helicopter carriers to Russia.
Moscow has said scrapping the 1.2 billion-euro ($1.7
billion) deal would harm France more than Russia and the Defence
Ministry described the decision as "no tragedy", but the move is
likely to anger the Kremlin and underlines Russia's growing
isolation over events in Ukraine.
NEW SANCTIONS POSSIBLE
The EU, which has followed Washington in imposing limited
economic sanctions on Russia, could agree new moves against
Moscow on Friday, hitting the defence and finance sectors.
Indicating European leaders were not impressed by Putin's
new proposals, French President Francois Hollande's office said
he had reached his decision "despite the prospect of a
ceasefire, which has yet to be confirmed and put in place".
The ceasefire proposals had little immediate impact on the
ground. Shelling of the rebel-held city of Donetsk continued and
grey plumes of smoke poured up from the area that includes the
city's airport.
Rebel leaders said they had little faith that Ukrainian
forces would observe any truce in a conflict that has left
Russia's relations with the West at their worst level since the
end of the Cold War more than two decades ago.
"A ceasefire is always good but our main condition still
stands - to withdraw Ukrainian troops from our territory. That's
the only reasonable way," said Vladimir Antyufeyev, deputy prime
minister of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic.
A truce would provide Poroshenko with some respite to revive
a crumbling economy, battered by months of street protests
against a president sympathetic to Moscow and then the violence
that erupted after his ouster in February, followed by Russia's
annexation of Crimea and then prolonged fighting in the east.
A ceasefire may also be more welcome to Poroshenko now
because his forces have suffered setbacks in the past week.
Putin is widely thought intent on ensuring Moscow at least
continues to have influence in largely Russian-speaking eastern
Ukraine after the conflict ends, though fears of a full-scale
invasion by Russia remain in Kiev.
WAR GAMES
Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, sought to address concerns
over the ceasefire proposals by saying they did not address the
status of the rebel-held areas. Some rebels want unification
with Russia, others want more independence inside Ukraine.
Peskov also denied a statement by Poroshenko's office
suggesting Putin had agreed a ceasefire. That would imply Moscow
was a party to the conflict, and Kiev later amended the wording.
Despite Putin's proposals, the Defence Ministry announced
plans for huge military exercises this month by the strategic
rocket forces responsible for its long-range nuclear weapons,
involving 4,000 troops in south-central Russia.
Obama made clear NATO, which holds a summit in Wales on
Thursday and Friday, would not be cowed.
"NATO must make concrete commitments to help Ukraine
modernize and strengthen its security forces. We must do more to
help other NATO partners, including Georgia and Moldova,
strengthen their defences as well," he said in a speech in the
Estonian capital, Tallinn.
