* Poroshenko receives warm welcome in port city Mariupol
* Confirms handover of POWs started under ceasefire terms
* Mariupol saw serious ceasefire violations over weekend
* OSCE says ceasefire "shaky", political steps also needed
(Adds statement on arms deliveries to Ukraine, Kremlin
statement)
By Aleksandar Vasovic and Gabriela Baczynska
MARIUPOL/DONETSK, Ukraine, Sept 8 Ukrainian
President Petro Poroshenko visited the eastern port of Mariupol
on Monday and promised to deal a "crushing defeat" to
pro-Russian rebels massed on the edge of town if they tried to
advance in violation of a ceasefire agreement.
"I have ordered (the military) to secure the defence of
Mariupol with howitzers, multiple rocket launchers, tanks,
anti-tank weapons and air cover," Poroshenko told a crowd of
steel workers in the port on the Sea of Azov near the Russian
border.
The ceasefire, which took effect on Friday evening, is part
of a peace plan intended to end a five-month-old conflict the
United Nations' human rights envoy said had killed more than
3,000 people. It has also caused the sharpest confrontation
between Russia and the West since the Cold War.
The truce was largely holding on Monday, though each side
accused the other of sporadic shelling, including in Mariupol, a
city of about half a million, shortly after the president's
arrival there.
The Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe
(OSCE), which is monitoring the ceasefire, urged the two sides
to seek a political "breakthrough", though they remain far apart
on the future of eastern Ukraine, home to much of the country's
heavy industry. The rebels refuse to accept rule from Kiev.
"Mariupol was, is and will be Ukrainian," Poroshenko
declared.
"The enemy will suffer a crushing defeat," said Poroshenko,
who agreed to the ceasefire and a wider peace plan after the
rebels - backed, Kiev says, by Russian firepower - made sweeping
battlefield gains. Russia denies involvement.
In the earlier days of the uprising, rebels seized control
of part of Mariupol, occupying some buildings including a police
station. Some offices were badly damaged or burnt down. Since
the rebels were driven out by Ukrainian forces, sentiment
appears to have swung more in favour of the government.
Residents built fortifications around the town, whose port
is vital for Ukraine's steel exports, and set up a militia.
Shops have reopened and Ukrainian flags are widely visible.
Mariupol was the scene of fierce fighting before the
ceasefire, when rebels advanced in an attempt to retake it, and
also saw the most serious violation of the ceasefire on Saturday
night when government forces there came under artillery attack.
A woman was killed and four people injured in that shelling.
The cities of Donetsk and Luhansk, strongholds of the
rebellion, remain in rebel hands.
SANCTIONS
Poroshenko, who received a warm welcome in Mariupol, said
the rebels had so far handed over about 1,200 prisoners-of-war
to the Ukrainian side under the terms of the ceasefire accord.
OSCE chair Switzerland described the ceasefire as "shaky"
and said the next few days would be crucial.
Swiss President Didier Burkhalter said the truce alone was
not sufficient, adding: "The different actors must really push
for a (political) breakthrough."
After his trip to Mariupol, Poroshenko said a number of NATO
countries had agreed on the direct supply of arms to Ukraine
during the alliance's annual summit in Wales.
"(We) managed to agree with a series of NATO countries on
direct deliveries of modern weapons which will help us defend
ourselves and win," said a statement on the president's website.
A senior aide to Poroshenko said on Sunday Kiev had agreed
in Wales on the provision of weapons and military advisers from
five NATO states, but four of the five swiftly denied any such
deal had been reached.
U.S. Defence Secretary Chuck Hagel said in Turkey he was not
aware of any "secret deal that was made in Wales about supplying
lethal weapons to the Ukrainians".
Earlier, Ukrainian military spokesman Andriy Lysenko told a
news briefing in Kiev that Ukrainian forces were observing the
ceasefire except in self-defence and had remained in their
positions since Friday evening.
In rebel-held Donetsk, eastern Ukraine's industrial hub,
"prime minister" Alexander Zakharchenko of the self-proclaimed
Donetsk People's Republic made similar accusations against the
Ukrainian side, adding: "We have shown the whole world we are
not terrorists, we are ready for talks and we can listen."
Kiev and its Western backers accuse Russia of sending troops
across the border and arming the rebels, charges Moscow denies.
Lysenko said on Monday Ukraine had seen no sign of Russian
troop movements over the border in the past 24 hours.
A Kremlin statement said Russian President Vladimir Putin
spoke by phone on Monday with Poroshenko on "steps that will
facilitate a peaceful resolution to the situation", without
giving further details.
Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said Moscow would
respond to any new Western economic sanctions imposed over its
role in Ukraine, adding it might target flights over Russia.
The European Union planned to put Russia's top oil producers
and pipeline operators Rosneft, Transneft and Gazprom Neft on
its list of state-owned firms that will not be allowed to raise
capital or borrow on European markets, an EU diplomat said.
In general, the EU sanctions on raising money in the EU for
Russian companies will apply to firms that have turnover of more
than 1 trillion roubles($26.95 billion), at least half of it
generated from the sale or transport of oil, the diplomat said.
But EU governments delayed signing off on the package
because some governments want to discuss how to suspend the
sanctions if a ceasefire holds, diplomats said.
EU sanctions do not encompass the gas sector and in
particular state-owned Gazprom, the world's biggest gas producer
and the biggest gas supplier to Europe.
"FASCISTS"
In Donetsk, authorities declared Monday a public holiday to
mark the expulsion of "fascists" from the heavily
industrialised, mainly Russian-speaking Donbass region.
The separatists have used the word "fascist" to denote the
central government in Kiev since Poroshenko's predecessor Viktor
Yanukovich, who came from eastern Ukraine and was backed by
Moscow, fled to Russia in February after months of
anti-government protests in the Ukrainian capital.
On Monday afternoon a Reuters reporter heard renewed mortar
fire near to the government-held airport north of Donetsk.
Most residents of Donetsk blame Kiev for the conflict,
after months of heavy bombardment of the city by government
forces, but some had harsh words also for the separatists and
few expected the current ceasefire to last.
"The ceasefire is not holding, that's clear from just the
few days I have been back in the city," said Yevgenia, who has
taken refuge with relatives in western Ukraine.
"We came back for warm clothes and are leaving right away.
It's so sad to see the city empty, deserted, armed people with
cars crossing at red traffic lights, kidnapping people or taking
away their cars. What good can they build here?"
(Additional reporting by Thomas Grove and Timothy Heritage in
Moscow, Pavel Polityuk in Kiev, Philip Stewart in Ankara and
Stephanie Nebehay in Geneva; Writing by Gareth Jones; Editing by
Andrew Roche)