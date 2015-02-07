* Merkel says arming Ukraine would only worsen conflict
* U.S. Senator Graham accuses Berlin of turning back on ally
* Talks with Putin yield little beyond agreement to talk
* Merkel to fly to Washington Sunday for talks with Obama
By Stephen Brown and Noah Barkin
MUNICH, Feb 7 Germany's Angela Merkel said on
Saturday that sending arms to help Ukraine fight pro-Russian
separatists would not solve the crisis there, drawing sharp
rebukes from U.S. politicians who accused Berlin of turning its
back on an ally in distress.
The heated exchanges at a security conference in Munich
pointed to cracks in the transatlantic consensus on how to
confront Russian President Vladimir Putin over a deepening
conflict in eastern Ukraine that has killed more than 5,000.
Ukraine's military said on Saturday that pro-Russian
separatists had stepped up shelling of government forces and
appeared to be amassing troops for new offensives on the key
railway town of Debaltseve and the coastal city of Mariupol.
The rebel offensive has triggered a flurry of shuttle
diplomacy, with Merkel and French President Francois Hollande
jetting to Moscow on Friday to try to convince Putin to do a
peace deal.
But European officials acknowledge that the Russian leader
may have little incentive to negotiate now, preferring to sit
back and watch as separatists seize more territory, undermining
a ceasefire agreement clinched last September in the Belarus
capital Minsk.
The German leader conceded in Munich, after returning home
from Moscow in the dead of night, that it was uncertain whether
a Franco-German peace plan presented to Kiev and Moscow this
week would succeed.
But she flatly rejected the notion that sending weapons to
Kiev, an idea being considered by U.S. President Barack Obama,
would help resolve the conflict.
"I understand the debate but I believe that more weapons
will not lead to the progress Ukraine needs. I really doubt
that," said the conservative German leader, who has led western
efforts to try to resolve the crisis through negotiations and
will travel to Washington on Sunday for talks with Obama.
U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, speaking at the same
conference, tried to play down differences with Europe, saying
he and Obama agreed that no efforts should be spared to resolve
the conflict peacefully.
But he made clear that Washington stood ready to provide
Ukraine with the means to defend itself, saying: "Too many times
President Putin has promised peace and delivered tanks, troops
and weapons."
BLANKETS VS TANKS
U.S. senators Lyndsey Graham and John McCain, both
Republican hawks, were withering in their criticism of the
German stance, which is supported by other big European
countries like France.
"At the end of the day, to our European friends, this is not
working," Graham said of Merkel's diplomatic efforts. "You can
go to Moscow until you turn blue in the face. Stand up to what
is clearly a lie and a danger."
McCain added: "The Ukrainians are being slaughtered and
we're sending them blankets and meals. Blankets don't do well
against Russian tanks."
Russia's annexation of the Crimean peninsula in March last
year and evidence that it is supporting separatist forces in the
east of the country, which the Kremlin denies, have driven
Moscow's relations with the West to a post-Cold War low.
The EU and United States have imposed a series of sanctions
against Moscow that have contributed to a sharp downturn in the
Russian economy.
Merkel and her allies in Europe want to continue to punish
Russia by tightening the economic screws. Obama faces pressure
from members of Congress to do more.
In an emotional plea for support in Munich, Ukrainian
President Petro Poroshenko listed the number of troops and
civilians that had been killed since the crisis started and held
up red passports of Russian soldiers he said had been found
fighting in Ukraine.
"We are an independent nation and we have a right to defend
our people," he said, calling for political, economic and
military support. Calling himself a "president of peace", he
made clear that Kiev only wanted defensive weaponry.
He received strong backing from Lithuanian President Dalia
Grybauskaite, who said Ukraine should be supported "with all
means necessary to defend, not to attack, to defend its people
and its territory."
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, also in Munich, said
there were "good grounds for optimism" that the talks between
Merkel, Putin and Hollande could yield a deal.
But Lavrov also delivered a diatribe against the West. He
accused Europe and the United States of supporting a "coup
d'etat" against deposed Ukrainian leader Viktor Yanukovich, a
Moscow ally, a year ago and turning a blind eye to nationalists
he said were intent on ethnic cleansing in eastern Ukraine.
Hollande, speaking to reporters in the city of Tulle in
central France, cast the talks with Putin as a last-ditch effort
to avert full-blown conflict.
The French leader, Merkel, Poroshenko and Putin are due to
hold a call on Sunday, before the chancellor travels to
Washington.
"If we don't manage to find not just a compromise but a
lasting peace agreement, we know perfectly well what the
scenario will be. It has a name, it's called war," Hollande
said.
