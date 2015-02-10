(Adds denial of ceasefire report, White House, Kremlin
comments, paragraphs 3-10)
* Reports of ceasefire denied
* Germany, France, Russia, Ukraine plan summit on Wednesday
* Rebels seen unlikely to cede territory seized since last
truce
* IMF bailout of Ukraine could be expanded to $40 billion
-sources
By Aleksandar Vasovic and Gleb Garanich
VUHLEHIRSK/KRAMATORSK, Ukraine, Feb 10 Rockets
killed more than 10 civilians and soldiers deep in Ukrainian
government-held territory on Tuesday and rebels pushed on with
an assault on an army-held rail junction, setbacks that showed
Kiev's position worsening on the eve of peace talks.
Advances by pro-Russian rebels diminished hopes of a deal
when Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany hold a summit in
Belarus on Wednesday under a new Franco-German initiative to
halt fighting in a war that has killed more than 5,000 people.
Representatives of the "Contact Group" meeting in Belarus on
the Ukraine crisis denied a report by Russia's TASS news agency
that a ceasefire deal had been reached in talks in Minsk. Rebel
representative Denis Pushilin told Russian channel Rossiya24 it
was too early to talk of any agreements and said the sides were
taking a break.
European officials say it is difficult to imagine the rebels
agreeing to halt and go back to earlier positions after weeks
during which they have been advancing relentlessly.
A Russian source quoted by the state RIA news agency said
there were no plans to sign a document to resolve the conflict
at the peace talks, and the main subject would be creation of a
demilitarised zone.
The war and years of endemic corruption have nearly
bankrupted Ukraine, where the currency collapsed last week.
Ukraine is negotiating a rescue package with the International
Monetary Fund and sources said that could be expanded
dramatically to provide as much as $40 billion in aid.
The White House said U.S. President Barack Obama urged
Russian President Vladimir Putin in a phone call on Tuesday to
agree to a peace deal.
"If Russia continues its aggressive actions in Ukraine,
including by sending troops, weapons, and financing to support
the separatists, the costs for Russia will rise," the White
House statement added.
The Kremlin, in its statement about the call, said Putin and
Obama highlighted the need for the need for a political solution
to the "internal" conflict in Ukraine.
The Kremlin also said the two leaders also noted the
necessity to safeguard the rights of inhabitants of all
Ukrainian regions, including Russian-speakers in the east.
TRIUMPHANT REBELS
Rockets crashed into Kramatorsk, some 50 km (30 miles) north
of the front, hitting the main headquarters of the Ukrainian
military campaign in the east, as well as nearby residential
areas. Local officials said at least seven civilians were
killed, while 26 civilians and 10 soldiers were wounded. A
parliamentary deputy said four soldiers were also killed.
A Reuters photographer saw the body of a woman who had been
killed, laid out in light snow where she fell. The tail of a
rocket stuck out of a small crater in the ground.
The rebels denied firing on the town, but their apparent
ability to strike so far into Ukrainian-held territory will
complicate the peace talks that aim to reestablish a ceasefire
that the separatists repudiated with a new offensive last month.
At the front in Vuhlehirsk, a small town captured by rebels
last week, volleys of artillery crashed in both directions. The
rebels are pushing to encircle government forces holding out in
nearby Debaltseve, a rail hub that is the main rebel target.
Rebels sounded triumphant and said they had no intention of
halting with government troops on the back foot.
"The Debaltseve bubble has been shut firmly. We will not let
them out. There is no way they can get out," said a commander of
a reconnaissance unit who identified himself by the nom de
guerre of Malysh - "Little One".
Asked about a ceasefire, Malysh, who said he was a Russian
fighter and not a Ukrainian, replied: "We are absolutely against
it. They will have time to regroup. We have them now."
The Kremlin, which the West accuses of sending arms, weapons
and soldiers across the frontier to help fight for territory it
calls "New Russia", announced month-long war games on Tuesday
involving about 2,000 troops on its side of the border. Russia
denies involvement in the fighting in Ukraine.
Paris and Berlin have kept expectations low for their new
peace initiative. French President Francois Hollande said the
leaders were heading to the talks "with the strong will to
succeed, but without being sure that we will be able to do it".
German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier said simply
holding the summit was no guarantee of success and that nothing
had been resolved yet.
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said Wednesday's talks
would be one of the last chances to declare an unconditional
ceasefire and withdraw heavy weaponry, proposals that appear to
have more appeal to retreating Kiev than to advancing rebels.
The renewed fighting has brought calls in the West for more
pressure against Moscow. Obama is weighing whether to deliver
weapons to Kiev.
He met German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday but
announced no decision on weapons, despite several senior
officials in his administration coming out last week in favour
of sending some arms. European countries oppose sending arms to
Kiev, arguing that would escalate the war while providing
nowhere near enough fire power for the Ukrainians to win it.
COUNTER-OFFENSIVE
Kiev announced on Tuesday its forces launched a
counter-offensive in the southeast to relieve separatist
pressure on the port of Mariupol, the biggest city in the
rebellious provinces still in government hands. Details could
not be confirmed, but it is unlikely to provide much relief on
the main battle front where government forces have been steadily
pushed back.
On the outskirts of Vuhlehirsk, a rebel reconnaissance unit
was busy securing trenches and bunkers that had been abandoned
by Ukrainian troops. They scavenged weapons, ammunition, wires
for field telephones and even discarded boots, sleeping bags and
mats. An armoured rebel column of tanks and trucks approached
the newly captured town.
Seven Ukrainian soldiers had been killed and 23 wounded in
the past 24 hours, military spokesman Anatoly Stelmakh said
before the rocket strike on Kramatorsk.
