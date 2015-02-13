(Adds G7 statement)
* Ukraine says 11 soldiers killed, 40 wounded in latest
clashes
* Rebels accuse troops of shelling Donetsk
* Moscow, Kiev dispute pilot's release, rebel amnesty
By Anton Zverev
DONETSK, Ukraine, Feb 13 Ukraine and
Russian-backed rebels fought fiercely across the east of the
country on Friday despite a new peace deal brokered by Germany
and France.
A ceasefire is due to come into effect from Sunday under the
agreement, which also envisages a withdrawal of the heavy
weapons responsible for many of the 5,000 casualties in the
conflict that broke out almost a year ago.
Kiev said pro-Russian rebels had built up their forces
across separatist-held zones since the deal and both sides
accused each other of killing civilians.
Two people were killed and six wounded when a shell hit a
cafe in the Kiev-controlled town of Shchastya near rebel-held
Luhansk in eastern Ukraine, a local official said, adding other
shells had struck elsewhere in the town.
"The town's heating system is broken, power lines are
damaged as well as the water supply ... So this is how a
comprehensive ceasefire is prepared for," the head of the
Kiev-controlled administration, Hennadiy Moskal, said online.
The rebels accused Ukrainian forces of shelling the
separatist stronghold of Donetsk and the town of Horlivka, where
they said on their website that three children had been killed.
The sound of artillery could be heard in the outskirts of
Donetsk and clouds of black smoke hung over its suburbs.
Outgoing fire from the Ukrainian side was visible on the
road between Kiev-controlled Kramatorsk and rebel-held Donetsk
and rebels at a checkpoint near Donetsk said they had been hit
by mortar strikes. They mocked the impending truce.
"What sort of ceasefire? Don't make me laugh. This is
already the second or third ceasefire," one said.
The Group of Seven industrialised countries issued a
statement late on Friday calling on all sides to refrain from
actions in the coming days that would hinder the start of the
ceasefire. It said G7 countries were ready to take "appropriate
measures" against those who violate the agreement, an apparent
threat of more economic sanctions against Russia.
The deal, sealed by the leaders of Germany and France after
16 hours of all-night talks in Minsk, capital of Belarus, with
the Russian and Ukrainian presidents, was soon overshadowed by
the clashes.
A Ukrainian military spokesman said 11 soldiers had been
killed and 40 wounded in the past 24 hours. "The enemy continues
to build up forces in the main areas of the armed conflict,"
Andriy Lysenko said.
Fighting was intense around Debaltseve, a railway junction
linking the two main rebel areas, where separatists used rockets
and artillery to attack government forces holding the town.
"Rebels are repeatedly storming the strongholds and base
camp of Ukrainian forces," in and around Debaltseve as well as
firing artillery, mortars and rockets, Lysenko said, stressing
that government troops had held their positions.
The United States and Europe have threatened further
sanctions against Moscow if the rebels seize more territory.
DISAGREEMENTS
Ukraine's pro-Western president said he was not naive and
wanted to make clear the country was a long way from peace.
"Nobody has a strong belief that the peace conditions which
were signed in Minsk will be implemented strictly," Petro
Poroshenko said.
Away from the battlefield, disagreements surfaced over
whether a rebel amnesty or the release of a Ukrainian pilot
detained by Russia were part of the ceasefire deal.
Western diplomats said the European Union would go ahead on
Monday with planned sanctions against 19 Ukrainian separatists
and Russians, despite the ceasefire.
NATO and the United States said the fighting ran counter to
the spirit, if not the letter of the agreement and U.S.
officials said further sanctions were still on the table.
At an EU summit in Brussels, the leaders of Germany, France
and the European Council also said new sanctions were possible.
The French, German, Russian and Ukrainian leaders are
expected to speak again by phone on Saturday in the hours before
the ceasefire is due to take effect.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow expected all
points of the deal to be implemented, but that Russia had not
promised to free Nadezhda Savchenko, a detained Ukrainian pilot
that Kiev wants free. Her case would be decided by a Russian
court, he said.
Ukraine said it had not agreed to an amnesty for all rebels,
drawing an angry response from the separatists.
Sanctions by the EU and United States have piled intense
economic pressure on Russia's economy, which has also been hit
by a collapse in oil prices.
Russia's economy minister said he hoped sanctions would be
lifted soon.
VAST "BUFFER ZONE"
On Thursday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel described the
agreement with Russia on Ukraine as a good start but said
undertakings must now be respected.
Ukraine reported a new, mass influx of Russian armour into
rebel-held eastern Ukraine as the agreement was being finalised.
The deal calls for the withdrawal of heavy weapons from the
front line when and if the ceasefire has taken hold, and
constitutional reform to give eastern Ukraine more autonomy.
The rebels have advanced far past an earlier ceasefire deal,
agreed in September, and the new agreement appears to envisage
them pulling their guns back around 75 km, to take them back
behind it, while Ukrainian guns would move 25 km back.
This would leave a buffer zone 50 km wide, a challenge for
the monitors from the Organization for Security and Cooperation
in Europe who are expected to patrol it. It also appears to take
more territory outside Kiev's control.
The White House, under pressure from Congress to provide
arms to the stretched Ukrainian military, said the deal was
"potentially significant" but urged Russia to withdraw soldiers
and equipment, and give Ukraine back control over its border.
Russia denies arming the rebels and sending troops to fight
alongside them, despite what Ukraine and its Western allies say
is overwhelming evidence.
