* Fighting intensifies around town of Debaltseve
* Kiev and separatists stall on pulling back big guns
* U.S. gravely concerned, OSCE monitors seek better access
(Updates fighting, adds comments, changes dateline)
By Anton Zverev
NIKISHINE, Ukraine, Feb 17 Pro-Russian rebels
bombarded government troops encircled in east Ukraine on Tuesday
and a plan for both sides to pull back their heavy guns stalled,
pushing a fragile peace deal closer to collapse.
A Reuters witness near the front line said artillery rounds
rocked the town of Debaltseve every five seconds and black smoke
rose skywards, despite a truce that has eased fighting in many
areas since the European-brokered deal took effect on Sunday.
The rebels said they had captured parts of Debaltseve, which
sits on a strategic railway junction, and that some Ukrainian
soldiers had surrendered, but Kiev denied this.
"At the moment there is fierce fighting on the outskirts of
the town. There are clashes around the station. But our forces
are holding their positions and they are completely within their
rights to open fire in response," Ukrainian military spokesman
Andriy Lysenko said.
Hopes that the deal reached last Thursday would end a
conflict that has killed more than 5,000 people were always low
after a rebel advance in January scuppered an earlier truce.
But the ferocity of the fighting at Debaltseve was
unexpected and has heightened concerns in Kiev and the West that
the separatists and Russian President Vladimir Putin want to
cement the latest rebel gains before peace takes hold.
Military trucks and tanks came and went in the largely
destroyed village of Nikishine as the rebels pounded nearby
Debaltseve with Grad rockets, heavy artillery and mortar bombs.
Palls of smoke hung over Debaltseve, which has a peacetime
population of about 25,000 and has been under fire for weeks.
Monitors from the OSCE security group were expected to try
to reach the besieged town after Germany said it had agreed
steps with the leaders of Russia and Ukraine to ensure they had
"free access" in the east.
But a new call by Berlin for peace and for the withdrawal of
heavy weapons to start as scheduled on Tuesday under the peace
deal, reached at all-night talks in the Belarussian capital
Minsk on Thursday, fell largely on deaf ears.
"We do not have the right (to stop fighting for Debaltseve).
It's even a moral thing. It's internal territory," said Denis
Pushilin, a senior separatist representative, setting the goal
of "destroying the enemy's fighting positions".
WITHDRAWAL OF BIG GUNS STALLS
The leader of one of the two rebel-held regions in the east,
Luhansk, said separatist fighters had started withdrawing heavy
weapons. But there was no sign of this in areas held by
separatists in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic.
"We will not do anything unilaterally. That would make our
soldiers targets," Pushilin told Reuters in the city of Donetsk.
Ukraine's military reiterated in Kiev that its forces could
not pull back their big guns until there was a total truce.
"In the last 24 hours there has been firing so there is no
ceasefire and so there is no precondition for a pull-back of
heavy weapons," Lysenko said.
The European Union kept pressure on Russia and the rebels by
announcing a new list of separatists and Russians targeted with
sanctions on Monday. Moscow promised an "adequate" response.
The United States said it was "gravely concerned" by the
fighting at Debaltseve and that it was monitoring reports of a
new column of Russian military equipment heading to the region.
"We call on Russia and the separatists it backs to halt all
attacks immediately," U.S. State Department spokeswoman Jen
Psaki said.
Russia denies sending arms or troops to back the rebels in
mainly Russian-speaking areas of east Ukraine despite what Kiev
and the West say is clear proof.
The separatists said soon after the ceasefire came into
effect they had no intention of observing it at Debaltseve,
where they have been advancing since January.
Fighting began in east Ukraine after the overthrow of a
Moscow-backed president in Kiev a year ago and Russia's
annexation of the Crimea peninsula a month later.
Several hundred thousand refugees have fled the conflict,
which has devastated Ukraine's already struggling economy, and
relations between Russia and the West are at their worst since
the Cold War.
The West fears Putin, who has called parts of Ukraine "New
Russia", wants the conflict to fester for years so that Kiev
cannot control east Ukraine and is prevented from joining NATO,
while Russia can retain influence in the industrial east.
Moscow accuses the West of waging a proxy war in Ukraine to
seek "regime change" in Moscow and "contain" Russia.
Western countries reserve the option of expanding economic
sanctions on Moscow over the crisis, hoping growing financial
problems in Russia will force Putin to use his influence with
the rebels to stop the fighting. Washington has also held out
the threat of giving Kiev lethal weapons if peace moves fail.
(Additional reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Natalia Zinets,
Alessandra Prentice and Richard Balmforth in Kiev, Polina Devitt
in Moscow and Madeline Chambers in Berlin; Writing by Timothy
Heritage)