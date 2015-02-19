(Adds comments from Breedlove, Dombrovskis and White House)
* Four leaders discuss crumbling peace deal by telephone
* Fighting rages day after Debaltseve falls
* Russia dismisses Ukraine's call for peacekeepers
ARTEMIVSK/VUHLEHIRSK, Ukraine, Feb 19 Fighting
raged in eastern Ukraine on Thursday despite European efforts to
resurrect a stillborn ceasefire, a day after pro-Russian
separatists spurned the truce by forcing thousands of government
troops out of a strategic town.
Western nations are refusing to give up on a peace deal
brokered by France and Germany last week even though the rebels
disavowed it to seize the important railway hub of Debaltseve.
Shelling continued near that town on Thursday, and local
officials in government-held territory said rebels had also
fired mortar bombs at another town further south. Kiev fears
they are massing for an assault near the major port of Mariupol.
Thousands of weary and demoralised soldiers withdrew from
Debaltseve on Wednesday in one of the worst defeats suffered by
Kiev during 10 months of fighting in which more than 5,000
people have been killed.
European and U.S. officials have expressed hope that the
ceasefire will hold now that the rebels, fighting for territory
Russian President Vladimir Putin has called "New Russia", have
achieved their immediate goal of taking Debaltseve.
But Reuters correspondents outside the rebel-held town of
Vuhlehirsk said artillery shells were still falling on nearby
Debaltseve, though with less intensity than earlier this week.
Reporters in the main rebel stronghold of Donestsk said
there was also shelling in the area.
The Kiev government's biggest fear is of a rebel assault on
Mariupol, a port of 500,000 people and by far the biggest
government-held city in the two rebellious eastern provinces.
"Right now there are mortar attacks on Shyrokine," a
military spokesman said, referring to a village about 30 km (20
miles) east of Mariupol, along the coast of the Sea of Azov.
"There is no attempt to seize our positions up to now. The
rebels are bringing up reserves," the spokesman said.
FOUR LEADERS TALK
Wednesday's withdrawal was a humiliating defeat for
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, who faces an economic
crisis as well as the war. Images of captured Ukrainian soldiers
were beamed across Russia.
The Ukrainian Defence Ministry said 13 servicemen were
killed and 157 wounded during the withdrawal and a further 82
were still missing. Ninety-three were taken prisoner.
"There are no words to describe it. Along the entire way we
were blanketed with shots, wherever there were trees they fired
at us from machine guns and grenade launchers. They used
everything," Vadim, a soldier from Ukraine's 30th brigade, told
Reuters in Artemivsk, a government-held town north of Debaltseve
where the soldiers assembled after they withdrew.
Some blamed commanders for leaving them trapped in the
besieged town after it became impossible to resupply it.
"It felt like we'd been abandoned or betrayed," said a
soldier from Ukraine's 55th brigade.
Ukrainian military spokesman Andriy Lysenko said more than
half a tonne of "deadly metal, in the shape of rocket shells,
mortar, anti-tank rockets and other hardware, came down on the
head of every soldier on average every day" from the start of
the ceasefire on Sunday until the withdrawal.
The rebels have maintained that the ceasefire did not apply
to Debaltseve, suggesting they may begin to observe it now that
they have captured the town. They have announced that they are
pulling back heavy guns as required under the truce.
The leaders of Germany, France, Ukraine and Russia agreed in
a telephone call to make a new attempt to enforce the ceasefire
and ensure other terms of the peace deal are implemented.
But deep mistrust means Western leaders including German
Chancellor Angela Merkel, who led the drive that resulted in the
peace deal signed in the Belarussian capital Minsk last week,
see only a glimmer of hope of ending the fighting.
The White House said it was "deeply troubled" by reports of
fighting and NATO's top military commander, U.S. Air Force
General Philip Breedlove, said he did not think the truce had
ever even begun.
"It is a ceasefire in name only," Breedlove said during a
visit to Kosovo.
Western countries say Russia is behind the rebel advance,
having deployed thousands of troops with advanced weaponry into
eastern Ukraine to fight on the separatists' behalf, though
Moscow denies this.
British Defence Secretary Michael Fallon said Putin posed a
"real and present danger" to Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania and
NATO was getting ready to repel any aggression.
Moscow said the comments went beyond "diplomatic ethics".
Valdis Dombrovskis, vice president of the European
Commission, said "Russia is looking to redraw Europe's 21st
century borders by force".
Moscow dismissed a call by Ukraine for United Nations
peacekeepers to come to east Ukraine. Russia said the Minsk
agreements should be the basis for peace, not peacekeepers. As a
permanent member of the Security Council, it could block any
move to send peacekeepers.
Russia has in the past proposed sending its own peacekeepers
but the OSCE security watchdog, which has observers in east
Ukraine, ruled out a Russian role in any force, describing
Moscow as an "aggressor".
