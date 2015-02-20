(Adds deal to pull back weapons, U.S. State Department)
* Kiev says Russia has sent tanks into east Ukraine
* Kiev paying tribute to victims of Maidan uprising
* Poroshenko says Putin aide was behind sniper killings
By Anton Zverev and Alessandra Prentice
DEBALTSEVE, Ukraine/KIEV, Feb 20 Kiev accused
Russia on Friday of sending more tanks and troops into eastern
Ukraine and said they were heading towards the rebel-held town
of Novoazovsk on the southern coast, expanding their presence on
what it fears could be the next battlefront.
Russia did not immediately respond to the accusation which,
if confirmed, would go further to kill off a European-brokered
truce that was met by relentless rebel advances after it came
into force on Sunday. Moscow has always denied accusations in
the past that its forces are fighting in Ukraine.
Nevertheless, there were signs that the rebels may be
prepared to halt their advance, having achieved their main
military objective this week by seizing the strategic town of
Debaltseve in defiance of the ceasefire.
Reuters journalists in the battle zone, including Debaltseve
itself now firmly in rebel hands, said it was quieter than it
had been for days. Kiev and the rebels both announced a new
agreement, signed by Ukrainian generals and separatist leaders,
to begin withdrawing heavy weapons from the front line, one of
the main requirements of the truce deal.
Kiev's biggest worry is that rebels will continue their
advance to threaten Mariupol, a highly strategic port of 500,000
people that is the biggest city still under government control
in the two rebellious eastern provinces. Novoazovsk, where Kiev
said Russia was reinforcing, lies 40 km (25 miles) to the east
along the coast near the Russian border.
"In recent days, despite the Minsk (ceasefire) agreement,
military equipment and ammunition have been sighted crossing
from Russia into Ukraine," military spokesman Andriy Lysenko
said. He said more than 20 Russian tanks, 10 missile systems and
busloads of troops had crossed the frontier.
The United States, which is considering tightening sanctions
against Russia and arming Kiev, also says it has sighted Russian
reinforcements. The State Department said Russian support for
the rebels was undermining international diplomacy and would
bring "costs" on Moscow.
Western nations have held out hope they can revive a peace
deal brokered by France and Germany in the Belarussian capital
Minsk on Feb. 12, even though the rebels ignored it to seize
Debaltseve, a town on a strategic railway hub, inflicting one of
the worst defeats of the 10-month-old war on Kiev.
"We are more convinced than ever that they must be applied -
all the agreements, nothing but the agreements," French
President Francois Hollande said in Paris alongside German
Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday.
"THESE ARE OURS NOW"
In Debaltseve, where Kiev was forced to withdraw thousands
of besieged troops this week, the black, blue and red flag of
the rebels' self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic flew over
the town hall. Artillery could be heard in the distance.
Walls were pock-marked by bullets or had huge holes blown in
them. Burnt-out hulks of tanks and military trucks lay abandoned
on the road. Heavily armed rebels and tanks patrolled the
streets on the outskirts, where bridges had been blown up and
the railway appeared to have suffered major damage.
A separatist fighter picked out ammunition left by fleeing
government troops from the rubble.
"These are ours now, and we'll use them against them. We
have to expand," said the rebel who refused to give his name,
straightening up while a dozen others continued their search for
arms and ammunition.
The town held around 27,000 people before the fighting. Most
fled during the battle, but thousands remained trapped inside,
sheltering in cellars during days of relentless bombardment.
Several hundred lined up for food in the centre of town. Many
were weeping as they stood in the queue.
"We're waiting. They should bring dry meals in blue
packaging since the pasta is already finishing," said Yulia, 28,
a teacher, holding her 10-year-old niece by the hand.
DARK MOOD AT UPRISING ANNIVERSARY
In the capital Kiev, the military setbacks darkened the mood
as crowds gathered for the first anniversary of an uprising that
toppled the Moscow-leaning president Viktor Yanukovich and
culminated in war.
Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko accused a top aide to
Russia's Vladimir Putin of being behind the sniper killings of
100 Ukrainian protesters on the streets of Kiev during the
uprising a year ago.
"Just a few days ago, the head of state security told me
that special forces operatives gave evidence that the Russian
presidential aide Vladislav Surkov led the organisation of
groups of foreign snipers on the Maidan," Poroshenko told some
of the relatives of those killed, according to his website.
Russia's Foreign Ministry called the accusation "madness".
Crowds headed to observe the anniversary at Independence
Square in the heart of the capital, known locally as "the
Maidan" and revered by Ukrainians as platform of a revolution
that turned the country away from Russia and towards Europe.
"We have shown the world, we have shown everyone that we can
stand against the regime without weapons, that we are free
people and we will fight till the end, till victory," said
Mykola Tokar who travelled from the Lviv region in the west to
attend the ceremonies in Kiev.
Some people wore combat fatigues showing allegiance to
pro-government militias that have fought alongside Kiev's troops
against pro-Russian separatists. The mood was sombre.
More than 5,600 people have been killed in fighting since
mid-April last year, soon after Russia annexed Crimea from
Ukraine following Yanukovich's overthrow.
(Additional reporting by Natalya Zinets; Writing by Timothy
Heritage and Richard Balmforth; Editing by Peter Graff)