* Ceasefire was due to take effect on Feb. 15
* Rebels initially ignored truce to capture Ukrainian town
* Fighting has subsided since, but Kiev says firing
continues
(Adds Tuesday foreign ministers' meeting, Putin)
By Pavel Polityuk and Anton Zverev
KIEV/DONETSK, Ukraine, Feb 23 Kiev accused
pro-Russian rebels of opening fire with rockets and artillery at
villages in southeastern Ukraine on Monday, all but burying a
week-old European-brokered ceasefire deal.
The Ukrainian military said it could not pull weapons from
the front as required under the tenuous truce, as long as its
troops were still under attack.
Ukraine's currency, nearly in freefall this month, fell a
further 10 percent on Monday on fears that the truce could
collapse. The central bank said it would tighten currency rules
to sustain the hryvnia. The value of Ukrainian debt also fell,
with bonds now trading at 40 cents in the dollar.
The reported shooting came closer to killing off the truce,
intended to end fighting that has killed more than 5,600 people,
which rebels ignored last week to capture the strategic town of
Debaltseve in a punishing defeat for Kiev.
Kiev and its Western allies say they fear the rebels, backed
by reinforcements of Russian troops, are planning to advance
deeper into territory the Kremlin calls "New Russia". Moscow
denies aiding the rebels.
Fighting has diminished since Kiev's forces abandoned
Debaltseve in defeat last Wednesday, and there were hopeful
signs for the truce over the weekend, with an overnight exchange
of around 200 prisoners late on Saturday and an agreement on
Sunday to begin pulling back artillery from the front.
But Kiev said on Monday that two of its soldiers had been
killed and 10 wounded in overnight fighting.
"Given that the positions of Ukrainian servicemen continue
to be shelled, there cannot yet be any talk of pulling back
weapons," spokesman Vladislav Seleznyov said.
Dmytro Chaly, spokesman for the Ukrainian military in the
port of Mariupol, a city of 500,000 people which Kiev fears will
be the next target, said rebels opened fire in the afternoon
with Grad rockets, artillery and tanks on villages nearby.
Anatoly Stelmakh, another military spokesman, said rebel
forces had attacked the village of Shyrokyne on the coast road
towards Mariupol overnight.
"The fighters have not stopped their attempts to storm our
positions in Shyrokyne, in the direction of Mariupol. At
midnight armed groups again attempted unsuccessfully to attack
our soldiers. The battle lasted half an hour."
Rebel commander Eduard Basurin denied rebel fighters had
launched any such attack, and said the situation was calm. "At
the moment all is quiet, there is no shelling," he told Reuters.
The head of the Kiev-controlled Donetsk regional police,
Vyacheslav Abroskin, said one police officer was killed and two
wounded in Mariupol in a shootout when they stopped a militant
"reconnaissance group" carrying explosives in a car. One of the
rebels was also killed.
UNJUSTIFIABLE AND ILLEGAL
Western countries still hope the truce can be salvaged if
the rebels halt, now that they achieved their objective at
Debaltseve last week. The foreign ministers of France, Germany,
Russia and Ukraine will meet on Tuesday in Paris to try to get
the peace deal back on track, a French diplomatic source said.
But Germany, whose Chancellor Angela Merkel was the driving
force behind the peace deal, said in unusually strong terms that
it was now clear that the ceasefire was not being implemented.
British Prime Minister David Cameron said any further
attempt to expand rebel territory would be met with fresh
Western sanctions on Moscow: "Far from changing course, Russia's
totally unjustifiable and illegal actions in eastern Ukraine
have reached a new level with the separatists' blatant breach of
the ceasefire," he told parliament.
Nevertheless, the U.S. ambassador to NATO Douglas Lute said
it was still too early to "give up hope on the ceasefire" and
Russian President Vladimir Putin told state television the deal
was the right way to resolve the crisis.
There were signs, however, that a deal reached late last
year to ensure Ukraine receives gas from Russia was also in
jeopardy. Last week, Kiev cut back supplies of gas to rebel-held
areas and Moscow said it would supply some gas to the rebels
directly. On Monday, Ukraine's gas company said Russia had
failed to deliver some supplies Kiev had paid for in advance.
In Debaltseve, now under rebel control, thousands of
civilians who were trapped through the storming of the town are
still living in cellars in the ruins. No one has tallied the
civilian dead from last week's assault.
Nina Shono, 80, one of eight people sheltering in a basement
beneath the ruins of their five-storey apartment building, made
soup and baked bread on a homemade wood-burning stove in the
darkness while a rat scampered in a corner.
"When we were bombed, we were praying and I was crossing
myself, everything was collapsing. One explosion. The second
explosion, the third. But we are still sitting here," she said.
In the biggest rebel stronghold Donetsk, occasional
artillery fire could be heard through the night and on Monday
morning, although it was not clear who was firing and it was far
less intense than before the truce.
The separatist press service DAN reported two homes
destroyed by shelling on the city's outskirts overnight.
Nearly a million people have been driven from their homes by
the war between pro-Moscow separatists in eastern Ukraine and
government forces. Rebels say they launched their advance
because previous battle lines had left their civilians
vulnerable to government shelling.
Donetsk resident Sergei, 52 said he could do no more than
hope that the truce would work out. "No one knows what will
happen with the way the sides are behaving," he said.
Kiev fears unrest could spread to other parts of the mainly
Russian-speaking east, where its troops are in control and most
residents are loyal but violent separatist demonstrations have
occasionally flared in the past year.
Two people were killed on Sunday in Kharkiv, 200 km (125
miles) from the war zone, in a blast at a pro-Ukrainian rally.
Kiev said it had arrested four suspects who had received weapons
and instructions in Russia.
(Additional reporting by Natalia Zinets, Alessandra Prentice
and Peter Graff in Kiev; Writing by Peter Graff; editing by
Philippa Fletcher)