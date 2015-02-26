(Updates with eyewitness account of withdrawal, prisoners
recovering bodies)
* Growing signs that Minsk peace deal taking effect
* Ukrainian military says pulling back 100 mm guns
* Army reports no combat fatalities for second day
* Ukrainian prisoners recover bodies in airport ruins
By Alexander Shpigunov and Maria Tsvetkova
PARASKOVIYVKA/DONETSK, Ukraine, Feb 26 Ukrainian
troops towed artillery away from the front line in the east on
Thursday, a move that amounted to recognising that a ceasefire
meant to take effect on Feb. 15 was holding at last.
The military showed reporters seven or eight guns being
towed away from the front at the village of Paraskoviyvka north
of the government stronghold of Artemivsk. Earlier, Reuters
journalists saw a larger convoy of 30-40 vehicles also towing
guns away from the front on a highway.
The move was Kiev's most direct step to acknowledge that the
ceasefire was finally holding, a week after suffering one of the
worst defeats of the war at the hands of rebels who initially
ignored the ceasefire to launch a major advance.
The pro-Russian rebels, who committed to the truce after
their successful offensive, have been pulling back heavy weapons
for two days, but Kiev had until now held back from implementing
the withdrawal, arguing that fighting had not yet ceased.
However, the army reported no combat fatalities at the front
for a second straight day on Thursday, the first time no troops
have been killed since long before the French- and
German-brokered truce was meant to take effect.
The withdrawal of artillery is "point two" of the peace
agreement reached in the Belarus capital Minsk, so beginning it
amounts to an acknowledgement that "point one" - the ceasefire
itself - is being observed.
"Today Ukraine has begun the withdrawal of 100 millimetre
guns from the line of confrontation," the military said in a
statement, saying the step would be monitored by the
Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe.
It said it reserved the right to alter the schedule of
withdrawal "in the event of any attempted offensive".
Reuters journalists in rebel-held Donetsk said they had
heard no artillery in the night although the occasional distant
blast or gunshot could be heard during the day.
"WE DON'T RECOVER DEAD BODIES. WE MAKE THEM"
Rebels brought Ukrainian war prisoners on Thursday to the
ruins of the airport on the north of the town to recover the
dead bodies of their fellow Ukrainian troops, left buried in the
wreckage since it the terminal was captured in January.
Rebels carried out controlled explosions to blast holes
through walls inside the ruined terminal and sent the prisoners
down a ladder where the floor had collapsed.
Three dead bodies still lay at the site out of five that had
been recovered from the debris the previous day. Prisoners said
they were searching for three more they believed were still
buried.
The commander of the separatist "Sparta" battalion, going by
the nom de guerre "Motorola", said the prisoners had been
assigned the task because "it's not our job to recover dead
bodies, it's our job to make them."
"They take their comrades out to return them to their mums
and dads. Did they think we would feed them for free?"
The airport is a totemic battlefield for both sides.
Ukrainian troops had held out there for months until the rebels
assaulted it after abandoning a previous ceasefire agreed in
September.
The separatist rebels initially ignored the new truce last
week to launch an advance that led to one of the biggest battles
of a war that has killed more than 5,600 people.
But since capturing the strategic town of Debaltseve, where
the rebels said the truce did not apply, they have taken pains
to emphasise that they now intend to abide by it.
Western countries denounced the rebels and their presumed
sponsor, Russian President Vladimir Putin, for advancing on
Debaltseve after the truce was meant to take effect. But they
have since held out hope that the ceasefire will now hold, with
the rebels having achieved that objective.
In the days after its troops were driven from Debaltseve,
Kiev maintained that it believed the rebels were reinforcing for
another advance, particularly expressing fear for the city of
Mariupol, a port of 500,000 people.
Western countries have threatened to impose new economic
sanctions on Moscow if the rebels advance further into territory
the Kremlin calls "New Russia".
Moscow, which denies aiding its sympathisers in Ukraine,
said on Thursday the threats of more sanctions were cover for
Western efforts to undermine the truce.
"It's an attempt to ... distract attention from the
necessity to fulfil the conditions of the Minsk agreements,"
Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.
(Additional reporting by Natalia Zinets and Pavel Polityuk in
Kiev and Maria Tsvetkova in Donetsk, Ukraine; additional
reporting and writing by Peter Graff; editing by Mark Trevelyan)