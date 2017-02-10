BRUSSELS Feb 10 Ukraine expects to reach a deal
with the International Monetary Fund by the end of the month to
allow the next disbursement of aid, Prime Minister Volodymyr
Groysman told Reuters on Friday during a visit to the EU and
NATO in Brussels.
He said Kiev intends to cooperate with the Washington-based
lender, but said there needed to be "realistic" expectations on
what was possible in terms of the judicial reforms that are
holding up the new memorandum of understanding.
Groysman also said the renewed fighting in eastern Ukraine
has been ordered by the Kremlin. Last week was the most violent
over the last 13 months, according to international monitors.
(Reporting by Robin Emmott; Editing by Alissa de Carbonnel)