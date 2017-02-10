BRUSSELS Feb 10 Ukraine expects to reach a deal with the International Monetary Fund by the end of the month to allow the next disbursement of aid, Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman told Reuters on Friday during a visit to the EU and NATO in Brussels.

He said Kiev intends to cooperate with the Washington-based lender, but said there needed to be "realistic" expectations on what was possible in terms of the judicial reforms that are holding up the new memorandum of understanding.

Groysman also said the renewed fighting in eastern Ukraine has been ordered by the Kremlin. Last week was the most violent over the last 13 months, according to international monitors. (Reporting by Robin Emmott; Editing by Alissa de Carbonnel)