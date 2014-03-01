* Obama warns Russia over reports of military movements
* Obama, European leaders could skip G8 summit
* Ukraine accuses Russia, Moscow denies involvement
By Pavel Polityuk and Alessandra Prentice
KIEV/SIMFEROPOL, Ukraine, March 1 Ukraine
accused Russia on Saturday of sending thousands of additional
troops to the southern Crimea region, which has a majority
ethnic Russian population, and said it had placed its military
in the area on high alert.
Russia said unidentified gunmen sent by Kiev had attempted
overnight to seize the Crimea region's Interior Ministry offices
and that people had been wounded in the attack. It accused Kiev
of a "treacherous provocation".
Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk urged Moscow to
cease what it called provocative actions, echoing a warning by
U.S. President Barack Obama who said any military intervention
following the overthrow of Russian-backed President Viktor
Yanukovich would have costs for Moscow.
Armed men wearing combat uniform with no identification
markings control two airports in Crimea, which hosts Russia's
Black Sea Fleet, and have taken over the regional parliament in
what Kiev described as an occupation by Moscow's forces.
"It is unacceptable when armoured Russian military vehicles
are out in the centre of Ukrainian towns," Yatseniuk said at the
start of a government meeting in Kiev.
"We do not give in to provocative actions, we do not use
force and we demand that Russia stop its provocative actions and
return the troops to base."
Russia says any movements by its military in Crimea are in
line with agreements with Ukraine in the lease of the naval base
in the port city of Sevastopol and accused Kiev of trying to
destabilise the Black Sea peninsula.
Russia's Foreign Ministry said Kiev-backed gunmen had
attempted to take over the offices of the Crimean Interior
Ministry. It said people had been wounded but gave no details.
There was no confirmation of such an action from other sources.
"With decisive actions by self-defense groups, the attempt
to seize the interior ministry building was averted. This
confirms the desire of prominent political circles in Kiev to
destabilise the peninsula," it said in a statement.
Ukraine's acting president, Oleksander Turchinov, said on
Friday that Russia was following a scenario like the one before
it went to war with fellow former Soviet republic Georgia in
2008 over two breakaway regions. The regions are now fully
beyond the control of Tbilisi.
Defence Minister Ihor Tenyukh told Saturday's government
meeting that Russia had "recently" brought 6,000 additional
personnel into Ukraine and that the Ukrainian military were on
high alert in the Crimea region.
Several military transport planes and about 10 military
helicopters had entered Ukrainian airspace on Friday without
permission, he said.
GEOPOLITICAL TUG-OF-WAR
The crisis, which began after Yanukovich triggered protests
by spurning a political and trade deal with the European Union,
is stoking tensions in a geopolitical battle between East and
West that has echoes of the Cold War.
"We are now deeply concerned by reports of military
movements taken by the Russian Federation inside of Ukraine,"
Obama told reporters in Washington.
"The United States will stand with the international
community in affirming that there will be costs for any military
intervention in Ukraine."
Any violation of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial
integrity would be "deeply destabilising," he said.
Obama and European leaders would consider skipping a G8
summit this summer in the Russian city of Sochi if Moscow
intervened militarily, a senior U.S. official said.
The G8 includes the world's seven leading industrial nations
and Russia. Putin considers hosting such events as a way to show
how far Russia has come since the Soviet Union's demise in 1991.
Washington's relations with Moscow are already cool because
of differences over the conflict in Syria, Putin's record on
human rights and Russia's decision to harbour former U.S. spy
agency contractor Edward Snowden.
The removal of Yanukovich from power has been accepted
across Ukraine, even - grudgingly - in the eastern, mainly
Russian-speaking regions that were his powerbase. But the new
Ukrainian leader, Turchinov, faces a challenge in Crimea, the
only region in the country that has an ethnic Russian majority.
Crimea was a Russian territory in the communist Soviet Union
before Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev gifted it to Soviet
Ukraine in 1954. Some ethnic Russians want Russia to reclaim it
now.
In a sign of defiance, Sergei Aksyonov, the pro-Russia prime
minister of Crimea, has put himself in charge of all military
forces, police and other security services in the region.
He has appealed to Putin for "assistance in guaranteeing
peace and calm" there and Interfax news agency quoted a Kremlin
source as saying the appeal would be considered by Moscow.
TROOP MOVEMENTS
Gunmen took over the regional parliament in Crimea on
Thursday, and have controlled the main international airport in
Simferopol, the main regional centre, and a military airfield
near Sevastopol since Friday.
A representative of Acting President Turchinov said 13
Russian aircraft had landed with 150 personnel on each plane.
A local television station reported that another military
aerodrome had been taken over by armed men overnight, but the
report was not independently confirmed.
Phone lines have been severed in some areas and witnesses
say they have seen armoured personnel carriers on the move.
There has been no bloodshed and no military clashes since
Yanukovich's flight from Kiev last week although Ukraine's
leaders say about 100 were killed, some by police snipers,
during protests in Kiev that began last November.
Yanukovich, 63, resurfaced in southern Russia on Friday
after a week on the run, defiantly telling a packed room of
journalists that he was still leader of the sprawling former
Soviet republic of 46 million.
"Russia cannot be indifferent, cannot be a bystander
watching the fate of as close a partner as Ukraine," Yanukovich
told a news conference. "Russia must use all means at its
disposal to end the chaos and terror gripping Ukraine."
Putin has said nothing in public about the crisis since
Yanukovich was ousted a week ago.
A Kremlin statement this week offered conciliatory remarks
about international cooperation over heavily indebted Ukraine
but Russian officials have blamed the crisis on the West and
accused it of meddling in what Moscow considers its back yard.
Loss of influence in Ukraine is a bitter blow for Putin.
Moves are under way, however, to prop up Ukraine's economy.
The new Ukrainian leadership has said the country needs about
$35 billion over the next two years to stave off bankruptcy.
It said on Friday it hoped to get financial aid soon and was
prepared to fulfil the reform criteria of the International
Monetary Fund, which will visit Kiev next week.
The fate of a $15-billion Russian bailout package is
unclear, with only about $3 billion of it released so far.