* Obama warns Russia over reports of military movements
* Obama, European leaders could skip G8 summit
* Ukraine accuses Russia, Moscow denies involvement
By Pavel Polityuk and Alessandra Prentice
KIEV/SIMFEROPOL, Ukraine, March 1 Ukraine
accused Russia on Saturday of sending thousands of extra troops
to Crimea and placed its military in the area on high alert as
the Black Sea peninsula appeared to slip beyond Kiev's control.
Russia's RIA news agency said pro-Russian authorities in the
region, which has an ethnic Russian majority, and the Russian
Black Sea fleet based there had agreed to guard important
buildings. Regional premier Sergei Aksyonov said that Fleet
personnel had already been deployed.
The peninsula's main civil airport at the fleet town of
Simferopol announced it had closed its airspace. Russia accused
Kiev-backed gunmen of attacking the Interior Ministry building
and wounding personnel in "treacherous provocation".
Language emanating from Moscow was reminiscent of Cold War
times when the Soviet Union felt its allied states of eastern
Europe under threat from Western intrigues - something the
Kremlin has cited in recent weeks as a factor in the crisis.
Germany described developments in the last few hours as
dangerous. British foreign minister William Hague said he had
spoken to Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov and called for a
'de-escalation' of tensions.
Russia's parliament, flying in the face of U.S. President
Barack Obama's warning against any Russian intervention, urged
President Vladimir Putin to "to take measures to stabilise the
situation in Crimea and use all available means to protect the
people of Crimea from tyranny and violence."
After the overthrow last weekend of Ukrainian President
Viktor Yanukovich, Crime quickly became the focus in a crisis
with wide-ranging perils for the entire region. For many
Russians, Crimea and its Soviet-era "Hero City" of Sevastopol,
besieged by Nazi invaders, has a strong emotional resonance.
For Ukraine, independent of Russia since the collapse of the
Soviet Union in 1991, and already facing an economic crisis, its
loss would be an enormous blow.
"De facto Crimea is almost cut off from Ukraine," Volodymyr
Fesenko, a political analyst at the Kiev-based Penta think tank
told Reuters.
"The scenario of Crimea's withdrawal (from Ukraine) has been
accelerated," he said in reference to a decision to bring
forward a referendum on Crimea's status from May to March.
"After the referendum Crimea can formally remain a part of
Ukraine, but de facto it is already clear that there will be a
Russian protectorate."
Trains were operating normally between Crimea and the
Ukrainian hinterland and roads were open, but major sea and air
movements appeared to be under Russian control.
Ukraine's new leaders, who had pressed a long street
campaign against Yanukovich after he rejected a deal with the
European Union in favour of closer ties with Russia, appear hard
pressed to handle events in Crimea.
They must also beware of any souring of the mood in the
largely Russian-speaking industrial eastern regions that could
raise the danger of the country of 46 million being split.
Interfax quoted the Ukrainian border guard as saying its
vessels had been put on combat alert in the Crimea.
Armed men wearing combat uniform with no identification
markings control two airports in Crimea, which hosts Russia's
Black Sea Fleet, and have taken over the regional parliament in
what Kiev described as an occupation by Moscow's forces.
"It is unacceptable when armoured Russian military vehicles
are out in the centre of Ukrainian towns," Ukrainian Prime
Minister Arseny Yatseniuk said at the start of a government
meeting in Kiev.
"We do not give in to provocative actions, we do not use
force and we demand that Russia stop its provocative actions and
return the troops to base."
Russia says any movements by its military in Crimea are in
line with agreements with Ukraine in the lease of the naval base
in the port city of Sevastopol and accused Kiev of trying to
destabilise the Black Sea peninsula.