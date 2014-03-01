KIEV, March 1 The International airport at
Simferopol, the main city in Ukraine's Crimea region, said on
Saturday its airspace was closed and there were no flights to or
from the airport.
"Due to limitations in the use of the airspace, the airport
has temporarily suspended receiving flights," the airport said
in a written statement.
Armed men took control on the airport on Friday. Ukrainian
military sources say that Russian servicemen also control
military airports in Belbek near Sevastopol and in Kirovskoye in
eastern Crimea.