* Kerry and Lavrov to meet in Paris
* Russian forces in charge of Ukraine's Crimea region
* EU could decide sanctions Thursday if no de-escalation
* Putin says Russian reserves right to use force
* Tensions remain high, West mulls sanctions
By John Irish and Timothy Heritage
PARIS/KIEV, March 5 Russia said on Wednesday it
could not order "self-defence" forces in Crimea back to their
bases ahead of the first face-to-face talks with the United
States on easing tensions over Ukraine and averting the risk of
war.
Russia and the West are facing the most serious
confrontation since the end of the Cold War over influence in
Ukraine, a major commodities exporter and strategic link between
East and West.
Ukraine pulled out of a trade deal with the European Union
under Russian pressure last year, leading to months of street
protests in Kiev and the Feb. 22 ouster of President Viktor
Yanukovich, a Russian ally.
Russia has effectively occupied the Crimea region, further
raising the tensions in the region and provoking sharp falls in
financial markets on Monday although they have since stabilised.
Speaking before meeting U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry
in Paris later in the day, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei
Lavrov repeated Moscow's assertion - ridiculed by the West -
that the troops that have seized control of the Ukrainian Black
Sea peninsula are not under Russian command.
"If you mean the self-defence units created by the
inhabitants of Crimea, we give them no orders, they take no
orders from us," Lavrov told a questioner at a joint news
conference with his Spanish counterpart in Madrid.
"As for the military personnel of the (Russian) Black Sea
Fleet, they are in their deployment sites. Yes, additional
vigilance measures were taken to safeguard the sites... We will
do everything not to allow any bloodshed."
Lavrov will also meet the German, British and French foreign
ministers and France's President Francois Hollande on the
sidelines of a conference in Paris attended by the five
permanent members of the U.N. Security Council.
NATO and Russia will hold parallel talks in Brussels amid
concerns that a standoff between Russian and Ukrainian forces in
Crimea could still spark violence, or that Moscow could also
intervene in Russian-speaking eastern Ukraine.
The West is pushing for Russia to return troops to barracks,
accept international monitors in Crimea and Ukraine and
negotiate a solution to the crisis through a "contact group"
probably under the auspices of a pan-European security body.
France said European Union leaders meeting in Brussels on
Thursday could decide on sanctions against Russia if there is no
"de-escalation" by then. Other EU countries, including Germany,
are more reticent about sanctions.
President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday defended Russia's
actions in Crimea, which used to be Russian territory, and said
he would use force only as a last resort.
This eased market fears of a war over the former Soviet
republic after sharp falls on Monday, although Russian shares
and the rouble slipped again on Wednesday and Ukraine's hryvnia
dropped against the dollar.
"LIKE THE USSR"
Russian forces remain in control of Crimea, where Interfax
reported they seized control of two Ukrainian missile defence
sites overnight, and Putin gave no sign of backing down.
"What he wants above all is a new empire, like the USSR but
called Russia," former Ukrainian President Viktor Yushchenko
told France's Europe 1 radio.
In Washington, U.S. President Barack Obama acknowledged that
Russia had legitimate interests in Ukraine but said that did not
give Putin the right to intervene militarily.
"President Putin seems to have a different set of lawyers
making a different set of interpretations," Obama said. "But I
don't think that's fooling anybody."
A senior administration official said Obama spoke to German
Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday and discussed a potential
resolution to the crisis. The Russian-speaking German leader has
good relations with the German-speaking Putin, and Berlin is
Russia's biggest economic partner.
The official said Obama, in his phone call with Putin last
Saturday, had discussed what officials called an "off-ramp" to
the crisis in which Russia would pull its forces in Crimea back
to their bases and allow international monitors to ensure that
the rights of ethnic Russians are protected.
The U.S. president will stay away from a G8 summit scheduled
for Sochi, Russia, in June unless there is a Russian reversal in
the Ukraine crisis, the official added.
G7 MAY MEET SOON
At his first news conference since the crisis began, Putin
said on Tuesday that Russia reserved the right to use all
options to protect compatriots who were living in "terror" in
Ukraine but that force was not needed for now.
France's Hollande became the latest Western leader to raise
the possibility of sanctions if Putin does not step back and
accept mediation. He set out a tougher public line than Merkel,
who has avoided talk of sanctions so far.
"The role of France alongside Europe ... is to exert all
necessary pressure, including a possible imposition of
sanctions, to push for dialogue and seek a political solution to
this crisis." he said at an annual dinner of France's Jewish
community leaders late on Tuesday.
Putin has said Western sanctions under consideration against
Russia would be counter-productive and the Russian Information
Agency reported that Moscow is preparing counter-measures
against Western firms if necessary.
A senior U.S. official said Washington was ready to impose
sanctions in days rather than weeks.
Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper said after speaking
to Obama at the weekend that the Group of Seven leading
industrialised nations were considering meeting in the near
future, a move that would pointedly exclude Russia. The G7
became the G8 in 1998 when Russia was formally included.
Kerry, on his first visit to Kiev since the overthrow of
Yanukovich, accused Moscow on Tuesday of seeking a pretext to
invade more of the country.
He said the United States was not seeking a confrontation
and would prefer to see the situation managed through
international institutions such as the Organisation for Security
and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).
Ukraine's acting foreign minister, Andriy Deshchitsia, is
also in Paris for talks with French officials and Kerry. It was
not clear if he too would meet Lavrov.
Lavrov told European Union foreign policy chief Catherine
Ashton that an EU-brokered agreement signed by political leaders
in Kiev on Feb. 21 should be the basis for stabilising the
situation in Ukraine, his ministry said on Wednesday.
He said the agreement foresaw constitutional reform which
would take into account the wishes of all regions in Ukraine.
Russia says the deal was broken by the removal of Yanukovich.
No major incidents were reported in Crimea on Wednesday and
Ukraine's top security official said he hoped the crisis could
be ended soon.
In a sign of the fragility of the situation, a Russian
soldier on Tuesday fired three volleys of shots over the heads
of unarmed Ukrainian servicemen who marched bearing the
Ukrainian flag towards their aircraft at a military airfield
surrounded by Russian troops at Belbek, near Sevastopol.
After a standoff in which the two commanders shouted at each
other and Russian soldiers levelled rifles and rocket-propelled
grenade launchers at the Ukrainians, the incident was defused
and the Ukrainians eventually dispersed. No one was hurt.
The Ukrainian border guard service said Russian navy ships
had blocked both ends of the Kerch Strait between Crimea and
Russia, but Ukraine's infrastructure ministry said the 4.5-km
(2.7-mile) wide waterway was still open for civilian shipping.