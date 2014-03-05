* Kerry and Lavrov to meet in Paris
* Lavrov says Russia doesn't control troops Ukraine's Crimea
* EU offers Ukraine 11 bln euros in aid if it accepts IMF
deal
* Tensions remain high, West mulls sanctions
By John Irish and Timothy Heritage
PARIS/KIEV, March 5 Russia said on Wednesday it
could not order "self-defence" forces in Ukraine's Crimea region
back to their bases ahead of crucial ministerial talks in Paris
aimed at easing tensions of over Ukraine and averting the risk
of war.
The European Union meanwhile offered Ukraine's new
pro-Western government 11 billion euros in financial aid in the
next couple of years provided Kiev reaches a deal with the
International Monetary Fund.
Russia and the West are locked in the most serious
confrontation since the end of the Cold War over influence in
the former Soviet republic, a major commodities exporter and
strategic link between East and West.
Ukraine pulled out of a trade deal with the EU under Russian
pressure last year, sparking months of protests in Kiev and the
Feb. 22 ouster of President Viktor Yanukovich, a Russian ally.
Russia has effectively occupied Crimea, where its Black Sea
fleet is based, raising international tensions and provoking
sharp falls in financial markets on Monday, although they have
since stabilised.
Speaking before meeting U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry
and other Western ministers in Paris, Russian Foreign Minister
Sergei Lavrov repeated Moscow's assertion - ridiculed by the
West - that the troops that have seized control of the Black Sea
peninsula are not under Russian command.
Asked whether Moscow would order forces in Crimea back to
their bases, Lavrov told a questioner in Madrid: "If you mean
the self-defence units created by the inhabitants of Crimea, we
give them no orders, they take no orders from us.
"As for the military personnel of the Black Sea Fleet, they
are in their deployment sites. Yes, additional vigilance
measures were taken to safeguard the sites... We will do
everything not to allow any bloodshed."
Russia did not attend a meeting with Kerry, British Foreign
Secretary William Hague and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy
Deshchytsia of the so-called Budapest group created to assure
Ukraine's security after it abandoned nuclear weapons in 1994.
But Kerry and Hague said they would try to bring the Russian
and Ukrainian ministers together later in the day.
Poland's foreign minister tweeted that he would attend a
meeting in Paris with those two ministers plus the United
States, Germany, Britain, France and the Organisation for
Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).
There was no immediate confirmation that all sides would
attend the French-brokered session, which could be the first
step towards a diplomatic mediation process.
SANCTIONS
Lavrov was later due to hold the first face-to-face talks
with his U.S. counterpart since the crisis escalated, on the
sidelines of a conference on Lebanon attended by the five
permanent members of the U.N. Security Council.
NATO and Russia planned parallel talks in Brussels amid
concerns that a standoff between Russian and Ukrainian forces in
Crimea could still spark violence, or that Moscow could also
intervene in Russian-speaking eastern Ukraine.
The West is pushing for Russia to return troops to barracks,
accept international monitors in Crimea and Ukraine and
negotiate a solution to the crisis through a "contact group"
probably under the auspices of a pan-European security body.
France said European Union leaders meeting in Brussels on
Thursday could decide on sanctions against Russia if there is no
"de-escalation" by then. Other EU countries, including Germany,
are more reticent about sanctions.
President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday defended Russia's
actions in Crimea, which used to be Russian territory, and said
he would use force only as a last resort.
This eased market fears of a war over the former Soviet
republic after sharp falls on Monday, although Russian shares
and the rouble slipped again on Wednesday and Ukraine's hryvnia
dropped against the dollar.
Russian forces remain in control of Crimea, where Interfax
reported they seized control of two Ukrainian missile defence
sites overnight, and Putin gave no sign of backing down.
"What he wants above all is a new empire, like the USSR but
called Russia," former Ukrainian President Viktor Yushchenko
told France's Europe 1 radio.
EU READY TO HELP
In Brussels, European Commission President Jose Manuel
Barroso said the EU would deliver assistance to Kiev in
coordination with the European Bank for Reconstruction and
Development and the European Investment Bank.
Some of it would be contingent on Ukraine signing an IMF
loan deal, which will require painful economic reforms such as
ending domestic gas subsidies and letting the hryvnia float.
"The package combined could bring an overall support of at
least 11 billion euros over the next couple of years, from the
EU budget and EU-based international financial institutions,"
Barroso told a news conference. The United States offered
Ukraine $1 billion in loan guarantees on Tuesday.
U.S. President Barack Obama acknowledged that Russia had
legitimate interests in Ukraine but said that did not give Putin
the right to intervene militarily.
"President Putin seems to have a different set of lawyers
making a different set of interpretations," Obama said on
Tuesday. "But I don't think that's fooling anybody."
A senior administration official said Obama spoke to German
Chancellor Angela Merkel and discussed a potential resolution to
the crisis. The Russian-speaking German leader has good
relations with the German-speaking Putin, and Berlin is Russia's
biggest economic partner.
The official said Obama, in his phone call with Putin last
Saturday, had discussed what officials called an "off-ramp" to
the crisis in which Russia would pull its forces in Crimea back
to their bases and allow international monitors to ensure that
the rights of ethnic Russians are protected.
G7 MAY MEET SOON
At his first news conference since the crisis began, Putin
said on Tuesday that Russia reserved the right to use all
options to protect compatriots who were living in "terror" in
Ukraine but that force was not needed for now.
French President Francois Hollande raised the possibility of
sanctions if Putin does not step back and accept mediation,
taking a tougher public line than Merkel, who has avoided talk
of sanctions so far.
French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said early measures
could include restrictions on visas, the assets of individuals
and existing discussions on economic ties with Russia.
Putin told his cabinet on Wednesday he did not want
political tension to detract from economic cooperation with
Russia's "traditional partners". But the Russian Information
Agency said Moscow was preparing counter-measures against
Western firms if necessary.
A senior U.S. official said Washington was ready to impose
sanctions in days rather than weeks.
Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper said after speaking
to Obama at the weekend that the Group of Seven leading
industrialised nations were considering meeting in the near
future, a move that would pointedly exclude Russia. The G7
became the G8 in 1998 when Russia was formally included.
Lavrov told European Union foreign policy chief Catherine
Ashton that an EU-brokered agreement signed by political leaders
in Kiev on Feb. 21 should be the basis for stabilising the
situation in Ukraine, his ministry said on Wednesday.
He said the agreement foresaw constitutional reform which
would take into account the wishes of all regions in Ukraine.
Russia says the deal was broken by the removal of Yanukovich.
No major incidents were reported in Crimea on Wednesday and
Ukraine's top security official said he hoped the crisis could
be ended soon.